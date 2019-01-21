By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Chicken Style Pieces 300G

Quorn Chicken Style Pieces 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury Pieces, made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Create loads of great tasting family recipes with Quorn's delicious vegetarian Chicken Pieces. From Tikka to a creamy, chicken and mushroom pie, they are sure to be a winner at teatime. Of course, they're high in protein and low in saturated fat too.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.3kg
  High in protein and fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (95%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. - Guide for 1 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Quorn™ Pieces are really convenient so you can cook differently with them. Simply heat your sauce (approx. 420g) then add frozen Quorn™ Pieces (300g). Stir, cover and simmer for 12 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn our Pieces are great for Fragrant Curries Caesar salads and Sizzling Fajitas

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per 75g Portion:
Energy 417kJ313kJ
-99kcal75kcal
Fat 2.6g2g
of which saturates 0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate 1.7g1.3g
of which sugars 0.6g0.5g
Fibre 7.1g5.3g
Protein 13.8g10.4g
Salt 0.8g0.6g
Serves 4--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

great alternative to chicken. Easy and quick to co

5 stars

great alternative to chicken. Easy and quick to cook. Add to stir fries or put in a casserole. Great low fat option too.

