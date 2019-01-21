Quorn Chicken Style Pieces 300G

great alternative to chicken. Easy and quick to co
great alternative to chicken. Easy and quick to cook. Add to stir fries or put in a casserole. Great low fat option too.
Mycoprotein™ (95%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate
Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. - Guide for 1 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Quorn™ Pieces are really convenient so you can cook differently with them. Simply heat your sauce (approx. 420g) then add frozen Quorn™ Pieces (300g). Stir, cover and simmer for 12 minutes. Stir occasionally.
4 Servings
Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per 75g Portion:
|Energy
|417kJ
|313kJ
|-
|99kcal
|75kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|5.3g
|Protein
|13.8g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Serves 4
|-
|-
