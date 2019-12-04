By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Belgian Chocolate Eclairs

2.5(13)Write a review
Tesco 4 Belgian Chocolate Eclairs
Each eclair contains
  • Energy608kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1558.12kJ (374.10kcal)

Product Description

  • 4 Choux pastry eclairs filled with stabilised cream and topped with Belgian chocolate fondant.
  • Fresh Cream eclairs with a delicious Belgian chocolate topping
  • British cream
  • Cream-filled choux pastry finished with rich chocolate fondant
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Stabilised Cream (39%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%), Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup.

Stabilised Cream contains: Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar.

Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x Eclairs

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach eclair (39g) contains
Energy1558.12kJ (374.10kcal)607.67kJ (145.90kcal)
Fat24.83g9.68g
Saturates11.90g4.64g
Carbohydrate30.83g12.02g
Sugars19.57g7.63g
Fibre1.50g.58g
Protein6.07g2.37g
Salt.22g.09g

13 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

dreadful dry and horrible

1 stars

dreadful dry and horrible

very short dated

3 stars

ordered on the 13th and the Best before date was the 14th very short dated

These were disgusting

1 stars

These were disgusting

Bad hygiene

2 stars

Taste is great but got a big long hair attached to one and it defently wasn't mine as I pulled it off it made a split in the chocolate on top as it was underneath it. Put me off couldn't eat them

I used to like making chocolate eclairs at school

3 stars

I used to like making chocolate eclairs at school but I remember my teacher saying that we had to ensure that we fill the eclair fully with cream, no-one likes to eat pastry and chocolate on its own as people will feel disappointed! All your eclairs and cream cakes have never been totally filled with cream. My teacher was right, my family and friends do feel cheated!

Great afternoon tea eclairs yummy and chocolaty

5 stars

Just great as part of an afternoon tea, right ratio of chocolate, pastry and cream.

Not as nice as 2 pack size taste under cooked or m

1 stars

Not as nice as 2 pack size taste under cooked or maybe the cream makes the pastry wetter being smaller Please get the 2 pack agn

What a lovely treat

5 stars

Absolutely delightful, not good for the hips though.

Disappointing

2 stars

Disappointing. It tastes a bit stale and poor quality and there isn't that much chocolate either.

Where is the cream?

2 stars

Very little filing.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

