Tesco 4 Belgian Chocolate Eclairs

dreadful dry and horrible
very short dated
ordered on the 13th and the Best before date was the 14th very short dated
These were disgusting
Bad hygiene
Taste is great but got a big long hair attached to one and it defently wasn't mine as I pulled it off it made a split in the chocolate on top as it was underneath it. Put me off couldn't eat them
I used to like making chocolate eclairs at school
I used to like making chocolate eclairs at school but I remember my teacher saying that we had to ensure that we fill the eclair fully with cream, no-one likes to eat pastry and chocolate on its own as people will feel disappointed! All your eclairs and cream cakes have never been totally filled with cream. My teacher was right, my family and friends do feel cheated!
Great afternoon tea eclairs yummy and chocolaty
Just great as part of an afternoon tea, right ratio of chocolate, pastry and cream.
Not as nice as 2 pack size taste under cooked or m
Not as nice as 2 pack size taste under cooked or maybe the cream makes the pastry wetter being smaller Please get the 2 pack agn
What a lovely treat
Absolutely delightful, not good for the hips though.
Disappointing
Disappointing. It tastes a bit stale and poor quality and there isn't that much chocolate either.
Where is the cream?
Very little filing.