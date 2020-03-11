By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream 15Ml

Product Description

  • 15ml size
  • Anti-Ageing Cream
  • Eye Contour Cream
  • The Revitalift Hydrating Eye Cream
  • Advanced pro-retinol is a powerful dermatologist-inspired anti-wrinkle ingredient, which helps to smooth the skin's surface.
  • Fibrelastyl is a forming complex, which helps to reinforce skin elasticity for extra-form skin.
  • Results:
  • Immediately, the eye contour is hydrated and toned.
  • In 7 days, skin of the eye contour is smoother, fine lines are less visible and skin is more radiant.
  • In 4 weeks, crow's feet wrinkles appear reduced, skin feels firmer
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream SPF30 50ml 3600522416906
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream 50ml 5011408040791
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hydrating Smoothing Serum 30ml 3600523279111
  • A hydrating eye cream
  • As part of your anti-wrinkle and firming regime
  • With advanced pro-retinol and fibrelastyl
  • To reduce the appearance of wrinkles
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

782876 29, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Shorea Robusta Seed Butter, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Caffeine, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine, Triethanolamine, Retinyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isobutane, Isohexadecane, Myristic Acid, PEG-20 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Phenethyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Oleate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, (F.I.L. B225107/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the eye cream day and night on a thoroughly cleansed face, from the inner corner to the outer corner of the eye, gently patting with your fingertips.

Net Contents

15ml

lovely product

This is my second pot of this eye cream and I love it.very good price at tesco. Just glides onto delicate eye areas.

I have used this product every morning for 15 year

I have used this product every morning for 15 years. I am now 45 and I have virtually no lines, wrinkles or bags around my eyes. Can't resist it! It was worth it!

