Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Great value dry fruity Sav Blanc well done Tesco!
Great wine, great price
Fantastic Marlborough
Highly recommended, great for summer weather
Disappointing wine. Very (too) dry and lacking the expected NZ Marlborough flavours. I won’t buy it again.
Very refreshing with great flavours coming through
Very refreshing with great flavours coming through. My "go to" at the moment.
Absolute rubbish.
Just to be clear, I have been involved in the wine industry for many years, and believe I know a good wine from a bad wine. I bought 2 bottles of this (supposedly) Marlborough (Finest) Sauvignon Blanc, fully expecting it to be of a decent quality. Unfortunately, it is one of the most tasteless wines I have ever tasted. It is lacking in "nose" and flavour. I honestly would not recommend this wine to anyone.
Surprisingly good.....
I just left a rather less than glowing review for the "finest" Pinot Noir from Marlborough....a not too good bulk shipped UK bottled wine. This too is UK bottled but has survived the long journey in much better shape....perhaps indicative of the grape varieties. This SB has the grassy and gooseberry flavours you look for. It is mouth filling and plump with pleasing length and richness. Purchased with 20% off and a £10 token very good value....ho hum the search for a decent PN under a tenner goes on!!!!
Excellent value
In the sale before Christmas, this was really good value. Dry but not acidic;a good smack of the fruits. We liked it a lot. Even back at full price, it's well worth considering. Easy, everyday drinking.
Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Very reliable Marlborough taste and good value for money.
Superb scoff
This is an excellent buy with gorgeous tones and balance. Delicuos with food but equally tasty on it's own