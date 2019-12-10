By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.5(65)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy375kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Wine of New Zealand. Marlborough. Sauvignon Blanc.
  • In Marlborough's Waihopai and Awatere valleys, grapes are grown in a moderate maritime climate. This gives concentrated flavours of gooseberry and passion fruit with a herbal note and long finish. Sip chilled or pair with lighter dishes such as shellfish, poultry and salads.
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Concentrated flavours of gooseberry and passion fruit with a herbal note and long finish

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Indevin Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Heath Stafford

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • In Marlborough's Waihopai and Awatere Valleys grapes are grown in a moderate maritime climate.

History

  • The winery was founded in 2004 and based in Marlborough, it claims to currently process in excess of 15% of all wine grapes in New Zealand. On site, they have an experienced team of fully qualified winemakers, as well as cellar & laboratory staff. They all work together with dedicated personal client winemakers to help ensure that each vintage produces wine to the exact specification of each client

Regional Information

  • Marlborough can lay claim to starting the modern New Zealand wine industry. Here in the late 1970s, Marlborough produced Sauvignon Blanc, among other varieties, which led to confidence that New Zealand could produce interesting wine. In 2011, the Marlborough wine region represented 62% of total vineyard area in the country

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place and drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • W1226,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.
  • Bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Importer address

  • W1226,
  • M44 6BD,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy300kJ / 72kcal375kJ / 90kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

65 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value dry fruity Sav Blanc well done Tesco!

5 stars

Great value dry fruity Sav Blanc well done Tesco!

Great wine, great price

5 stars

Great wine, great price

Fantastic Marlborough

5 stars

Highly recommended, great for summer weather

Disappointing wine. Very (too) dry and lacking the

1 stars

Disappointing wine. Very (too) dry and lacking the expected NZ Marlborough flavours. I won’t buy it again.

Very refreshing with great flavours coming through

5 stars

Very refreshing with great flavours coming through. My "go to" at the moment.

Absolute rubbish.

1 stars

Just to be clear, I have been involved in the wine industry for many years, and believe I know a good wine from a bad wine. I bought 2 bottles of this (supposedly) Marlborough (Finest) Sauvignon Blanc, fully expecting it to be of a decent quality. Unfortunately, it is one of the most tasteless wines I have ever tasted. It is lacking in "nose" and flavour. I honestly would not recommend this wine to anyone.

Surprisingly good.....

4 stars

I just left a rather less than glowing review for the "finest" Pinot Noir from Marlborough....a not too good bulk shipped UK bottled wine. This too is UK bottled but has survived the long journey in much better shape....perhaps indicative of the grape varieties. This SB has the grassy and gooseberry flavours you look for. It is mouth filling and plump with pleasing length and richness. Purchased with 20% off and a £10 token very good value....ho hum the search for a decent PN under a tenner goes on!!!!

Excellent value

5 stars

In the sale before Christmas, this was really good value. Dry but not acidic;a good smack of the fruits. We liked it a lot. Even back at full price, it's well worth considering. Easy, everyday drinking.

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

4 stars

Very reliable Marlborough taste and good value for money.

Superb scoff

5 stars

This is an excellent buy with gorgeous tones and balance. Delicuos with food but equally tasty on it's own

1-10 of 65 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

