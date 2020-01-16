Wood Silk Non- Silicon Polish 250Ml

Superb
Great results on old antique furniture, the oil content & beeswax feeds the wood and prevents it drying out from the central heating, easy to use apply sparingly, allow to soak in then buff with a soft cloth for a deep shine. my furniture is over a hundred years old and belonged to my grandparents and looks beautiful.
Great for old stripped wood.
We have old pine doors that have been stripped. An excellent product for stopping them drying out and going dull. A spray every 1 - 2 months does the job. I suspect contains more oil than bee wax but that makes it ideal. Allow It to sink in and then light buff with soft cloth. Job done. Thank goodness once again it is readily available.
Best polished I've ever tried
Really lovely to use and the shine is amazing it actually the best polish I've used in a long time. Being a mum of 7 I'm constantly cleaning but this polish keeps its shine so even looks like it just been done even when i have left it a day or two. Highly recommend x
Brilliant!
The best polish ever! Used on wooden doors with water marks, practically all gone after a spray and polish.
Brilliant !
Best polish ever! Great shine , absorbs on real wood well. It realy looks like you have done something :)
Buy it!
Buy this product once and it will forever be on your shopping list. Look what it does for your furniture! I could not recommend it more.
Miracle worker
Fantastic stuff. Furniture comes to !I've and it looks as if you've spent hours working on it. I was devastated when it disappeared off your shelfs. So pleased it's back .
Great results
The previous reviewers prayers have been answered as this is available on line again. I was introduced to the product today from an antique dealer who swears by it as it contains bees wax. Did a great job on a tired piece of my furniture.
Restock Please
one of the best spray polish to use on all timber surfaces, highly recommend. Unfortunately not been listed on line for some time now, will not be using an alternative!