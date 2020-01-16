By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wood Silk Non- Silicon Polish 250Ml

Wood Silk Non- Silicon Polish 250Ml
  • The Original Non Silicone Furniture Polish with Beeswax
  • Silicones may seep into your furniture's finish and create a hazy film (referred to as blooming). Non Silicone Wood Silk furniture polish does not contain silicones.
  • Non Silicone Wood Silk is a blend of the purest Beeswax and nutrient oils. It superbly highlights the original grain/colour of wood and replaces the natural oils lost by direct heat and central heating. It's the natural way to care for your furniture.
  • Non Silicone Wood Silk is for use on gloss satin and matt wood finishes. It is ideal for Solid Wood/Reproduction Furniture, Natural Interior Doors/panelling, Wooden Block Floors. Do not use on unsealed wooden surfaces (including scratches, particularly on lighter coloured furniture).
  • Contains no silicones which may affect your furniture's finish
  • Accept no imitations
  • Pack size: 0.25L

Contains amongst other ingredients: 5-15% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Also contains Perfume

  • Directions
  • 1. Shake well.
  • 2. Hold container as upright as possible 6 inches from surface to be polished. Spray sparingly and evenly.
  • 3. Buff immediately with a soft clean cloth.
  • 4. When the finish is unknown or old, first test on an inconspicuous area.
  • 5. For small or hard to get at areas, spray on cloth and polish.

  • CAUTION
  • PRESSURISED CONTAINER
  • NO CFC'S
  • Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or an incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No Smoking during or shortly after use. Do not use on floors (other than wooden block floors) or inside baths as the high shine could make them slippery. Keep out of reach of young children. Avoid contact with delicate plastics and fabrics.
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

  • Aristowax Products of Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR13 5BB,
  • England.

  • Tel: 01603 439391
  • Fax: 01603 300385
  • Email: sales@aristowax.com

250ml ℮

Superb

5 stars

Great results on old antique furniture, the oil content & beeswax feeds the wood and prevents it drying out from the central heating, easy to use apply sparingly, allow to soak in then buff with a soft cloth for a deep shine. my furniture is over a hundred years old and belonged to my grandparents and looks beautiful.

Great for old stripped wood.

5 stars

We have old pine doors that have been stripped. An excellent product for stopping them drying out and going dull. A spray every 1 - 2 months does the job. I suspect contains more oil than bee wax but that makes it ideal. Allow It to sink in and then light buff with soft cloth. Job done. Thank goodness once again it is readily available.

Best polished I've ever tried

5 stars

Really lovely to use and the shine is amazing it actually the best polish I've used in a long time. Being a mum of 7 I'm constantly cleaning but this polish keeps its shine so even looks like it just been done even when i have left it a day or two. Highly recommend x

Brilliant!

5 stars

The best polish ever! Used on wooden doors with water marks, practically all gone after a spray and polish.

Brilliant !

5 stars

Best polish ever! Great shine , absorbs on real wood well. It realy looks like you have done something :)

Buy it!

5 stars

Buy this product once and it will forever be on your shopping list. Look what it does for your furniture! I could not recommend it more.

Miracle worker

5 stars

Fantastic stuff. Furniture comes to !I've and it looks as if you've spent hours working on it. I was devastated when it disappeared off your shelfs. So pleased it's back .

Great results

5 stars

The previous reviewers prayers have been answered as this is available on line again. I was introduced to the product today from an antique dealer who swears by it as it contains bees wax. Did a great job on a tired piece of my furniture.

Restock Please

5 stars

one of the best spray polish to use on all timber surfaces, highly recommend. Unfortunately not been listed on line for some time now, will not be using an alternative!

