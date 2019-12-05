Askeys Treat Chocolate Chunk Crackin 225G

HORRIBLE !!
It was very thin compared to original Askeys Chocolate Sauce. It tasted very greasy/fatty and artificial flavour-I would NOT recommend this. I used it in yogurt and it didn't set, so don't know if it does on ice cream as stated xx
Like water.
Tried to pour some onto my ice cream and it just poured all over the floor without even squeezing it. The only possible way to use it is to open it when upside down and already over the ice cream. Do not try to use it with ice cream in a cone as, being like water, it runs straight off the ice cream and onto the cone which it then soaks into. Tried shaking it and it had no effect, still so thin it would pour out even if you weren't squeezing.
So yummy.
This is yummy poured over icecream, turns into chocolate once it cools. A firm favourite in my family for years.