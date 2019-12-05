By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Askeys Treat Chocolate Chunk Crackin 225G

£ 1.30
£0.58/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Ice Cream Topping.
  • Let your imagination run free
  • Magically transforms ice cream by setting to a chunky chocolate flavour shell right before your eyes!
  • Sets hard on ice cream
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Coconut, Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Do not chill or store in a cool place as the sauce may harden.For Best Before see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake the bottle vigorously, pour over your ice cream and watch it set.
  • If sauce hardens stand in hot water for a few minutes before shaking.
  • Unscrew cap and remove foil before first use

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Askeys,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • Askeys,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.
  • askeys.co.uk

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2589kJ
-624kcal
Fat 48g
of which saturates 21g
Carbohydrates44.3g
of which sugars 39.4g
Protein 2.2g
Salt 0.03g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

HORRIBLE !!

2 stars

It was very thin compared to original Askeys Chocolate Sauce. It tasted very greasy/fatty and artificial flavour-I would NOT recommend this. I used it in yogurt and it didn't set, so don't know if it does on ice cream as stated xx

Like water.

1 stars

Tried to pour some onto my ice cream and it just poured all over the floor without even squeezing it. The only possible way to use it is to open it when upside down and already over the ice cream. Do not try to use it with ice cream in a cone as, being like water, it runs straight off the ice cream and onto the cone which it then soaks into. Tried shaking it and it had no effect, still so thin it would pour out even if you weren't squeezing.

So yummy.

5 stars

This is yummy poured over icecream, turns into chocolate once it cools. A firm favourite in my family for years.

