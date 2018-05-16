Kallo Organic Lightly Salted Wholegrain Rice Cake 130G

- Energy114kJ 27kcal1%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- SugarsTrace<1%
- SaltTrace<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1,671kJ 394kcal
Product Description
- Organic Lightly Salted Wholegrain Rice Cakes
- For more glorious serving suggestions, visit: www.kallo.com
- The organic fairy, Who lived in a tree, Was at one with the woods, She was happy and free.
- Her dresses were made, Of spider web silk. Her house was of twigs, And things of that ilk.
- She danced in the sunlight, She bathed by the moon. She slept in December, And partied in June.
- Have Your Cake and Eat it!
- Here at Kallo, we don't think eating sensibly has to mean saying no to all the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food, having a nutritious, balanced diet and living life in a positively fabulous fashion!
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly*
- Our product does not intentionally contain animal based ingredients, but due to the use of milk at the manufacturing site there may be a risk of cross contamination.
- Organic
- 27 calories per rice cake
- Gluten free
- Low fat
- Pack size: 130g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Organic Wholegrain Rice (99.8%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Sesame and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Souper-Duper with tomato soup!
- We recommend three rice cakes per serving.
- Equally scrummy with lashings of cream cheese and a few large slices of tomato.
- Or if you're in the mood for something a little sweet, why not load them with some sliced red and yellow peppers with a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar?
Number of uses
Contains average 19 rice cakes
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
- Drop us a line
- 0345 602 1519
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per rice cake
|Energy
|1,671kJ 394kcal
|114kJ 27kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|82.3g
|5.6g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|trace
|Protein
|8.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|trace
|-
|-
