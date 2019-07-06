By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G

Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G
£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour dessert sauce.
  • Let your imagination run free
  • Create imaginative sweets treats anytime. Milkshakes, muffins, pancakes, cheesecakes and fruit nachos the possibilities are endless!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Colour: Anthocyanins, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in cool place.Do not refrigerate. For Best Before see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Unscrew cap and remove foil before first use

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Askeys,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1343kJ
-316kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrates79g
of which sugars 75g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.1g

Favourite sauce

5 stars

Daughter's favourite topping on ice cream, frozen banana or porridge. She loves drawing hearts with the squeeze bottle!

