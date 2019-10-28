San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500Ml (New)
- Carbonated Natural Mineral Water
- Website: https://www.sanpellegrino.com/uk/en/default.aspx
- A 50cl bottle, ideal for taking with you for the day, and for adding some sparkle to lunchtime
- S.Pellegrino embodies the finest side of the Italian way of living - it's all about beauty, passion, food and togetherness. Naturally carbonated, S.Pellegrino has unique mid-size bubbles that reveal the finest tastes of food. A bottle of S.Pellegrino makes every moment, whether special or everyday, an extraordinarily fine experience.
- S.Pellegrino's unique mineral composition and small to medium-sized bubbles make it the perfect accompaniment to fine food and wine
- S.Pellegrino's sophistication and elegance is supported by its iconic image
- Pack size: 500ml
Store in a clean, cool, dry and odorless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best Before End: (See Bottle Cap or Label)
Bottled at the source San Pellegrino Terme (Bergamo), Italy
- To fully enjoy its exceptional qualities, the recommended serving temperature is 8-10°C.
- Bottled by:
- Sanpellegrino S.p.A.,
- Via Lodovico il Moro,
- 35 20143 Milan,
- Italy.
- UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm): Freephone - 0800 000030
- sanpellegrino.com
|Typical Values
|(mg/L)
|Sulphate SO4 2-
|430
|Bicarbonate HCO3
|245
|Calcium Ca2+
|174
|Chloride Cl-
|52.0
|Magnesium Mg2+
|51.4
|Sodium Na+
|33.3
|Total Dissolved Solids (at 180°C): mg/L
|915
|Silica Residue SiO2
|7.1
|Strontium Sr2+
|2.8
|Nitrate NO3-
|2.6
|Potassium K+
|2.2
|Fluoride F-
|0.5
|Pavia, 08/07/2011
|pH at the source: 7.6
