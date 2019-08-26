By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butter Me Up Spread 500G

1.5(7)Write a review
£ 0.85
£1.70/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy170kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 414kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat spread (45%) made with a blend of vegetable oils and buttermilk (3.5%).
  • MADE WITH BUTTERMILK Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Reconstituted Buttermilk (Milk) (3.5%), Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Vitamin E, Colour (Beta Carotene), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1702kJ / 414kcal170kJ / 41kcal
Fat45.4g4.5g
Saturates10.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt1.3g0.1g
Vitamin E20.0mg (167%NRV)2.0mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Not so good as previous spreads.

3 stars

Although I keep it in fridge I notice little meldew spots. This did not happen with the previous Tesco spreads. It was not just one tub.

Horrible taste

1 stars

Sorry, but this tastes awful and nothing like other buttery spreads I won't be buying it again!

to runny

2 stars

it was to runny and it kept separating and i had to stir it before i used it, i won,t be buying it again

Horrible.

1 stars

There's spreadable then there's this. So oily it slid off the butter knife and was actually unspreadable due to it flicking about. This is straight from the fridge. Tastes chemically too. Threw it away.

Vile industrial chemical gloop - avoid.

1 stars

Tasteless yellow gloop. Very unpleasant texture, lacks any flavour and very hard to spread as it will not stick to the knife. Not buttery and not spreadable.

100% un-buttery

1 stars

This product tastes disgusting. It has NO butter taste whatsoever. If you want buttery go elsewhere, this tastes of margarine nothing more.

Really Annoying

2 stars

You can't get it on to the knife, you spread the knife through the butter and it just won't stick on to the knife.

