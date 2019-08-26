Tesco Butter Me Up Spread 500G

Not so good as previous spreads.
Although I keep it in fridge I notice little meldew spots. This did not happen with the previous Tesco spreads. It was not just one tub.
Horrible taste
Sorry, but this tastes awful and nothing like other buttery spreads I won't be buying it again!
to runny
it was to runny and it kept separating and i had to stir it before i used it, i won,t be buying it again
Horrible.
There's spreadable then there's this. So oily it slid off the butter knife and was actually unspreadable due to it flicking about. This is straight from the fridge. Tastes chemically too. Threw it away.
Vile industrial chemical gloop - avoid.
Tasteless yellow gloop. Very unpleasant texture, lacks any flavour and very hard to spread as it will not stick to the knife. Not buttery and not spreadable.
100% un-buttery
This product tastes disgusting. It has NO butter taste whatsoever. If you want buttery go elsewhere, this tastes of margarine nothing more.
Really Annoying
You can't get it on to the knife, you spread the knife through the butter and it just won't stick on to the knife.