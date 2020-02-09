Brown and dry and half dead - beware online
3 out of 4 bunches ordered on line were dried up and brown- not sure if the water will refresh them or not. Too early to say. However if seen in shop or even a market stall would not have chosen as looked past their best - half dead!
Great Value
Fantastic value. Large bunch, long flowering. Great!!! Wish you did flowers all the year round.
Still looking wonderful
Bought last week in bud. All out next day and still looking wonderful a week later. Shall be buying more, wonderful value for money.
Came in bud. After two days flowered, now six days
Came in bud. After two days flowered, now six days later still in bloom. Will buy more in my next order.
sadly far less in a bunch this year got five vs la
sadly far less in a bunch this year got five vs last year o well
Love them, have been buying them each week for ab
Love them, have been buying them each week for about a month now. Really lovely them when they have burst into flower.
The last 3 bunches of daffodils have not even come
The last 3 bunches of daffodils have not even come into flower and have died within two days
Wouldnt bother
Have not bloomed well and generally look sorry for themselves. Not adding any spring joy.
Lovely spring flowers
Daffs lasted 6 days - Very pretty flowers - A+
Impressed,these lasted over 2 weeks.
Impressed,these lasted over 2 weeks.