Daffodils

3.5(16)Write a review
Daffodils
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Daffodil

Produce of United Kingdom

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

1

16 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Brown and dry and half dead - beware online

2 stars

3 out of 4 bunches ordered on line were dried up and brown- not sure if the water will refresh them or not. Too early to say. However if seen in shop or even a market stall would not have chosen as looked past their best - half dead!

Great Value

5 stars

Fantastic value. Large bunch, long flowering. Great!!! Wish you did flowers all the year round.

Still looking wonderful

5 stars

Bought last week in bud. All out next day and still looking wonderful a week later. Shall be buying more, wonderful value for money.

Came in bud. After two days flowered, now six days

5 stars

Came in bud. After two days flowered, now six days later still in bloom. Will buy more in my next order.

sadly far less in a bunch this year got five vs la

3 stars

sadly far less in a bunch this year got five vs last year o well

Love them, have been buying them each week for ab

5 stars

Love them, have been buying them each week for about a month now. Really lovely them when they have burst into flower.

The last 3 bunches of daffodils have not even come

1 stars

The last 3 bunches of daffodils have not even come into flower and have died within two days

Wouldnt bother

1 stars

Have not bloomed well and generally look sorry for themselves. Not adding any spring joy.

Lovely spring flowers

5 stars

Daffs lasted 6 days - Very pretty flowers - A+

Impressed,these lasted over 2 weeks.

5 stars

Impressed,these lasted over 2 weeks.

