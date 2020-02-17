Tesco Cystitis Relief 6 Sachet

Definitely works. Worth buying.
Every bit as good as the brand name version
As effective as the brand name version but at a fraction of the price
Each 5.58g sachet of granules contains: Sodium Citrate Dihydrate 4.0g as the active ingredient. Also contains: Sucrose (Sugar) 1.5g. Sodium content per sachet 939mg. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Wrafton, Braunton, Devon, EX33 2DL.
Store below 25°C in a dry place. Do not use after the date shown on the pack.
Produced in the U.K.
6 sachets
Warnings!, Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children., If symptoms persist after the two day course is completed consult your doctor or pharmacist. Do not repeat the treatment without medical advice., Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.
