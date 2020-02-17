By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cystitis Relief 6 Sachet

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Cystitis Relief 6 Sachet
£ 1.35
£0.23/each

Product Description

  • Cystitis Relief Sachets
  • Sodium Citrate 4g Cranberry Flavour 6 Sachets 2 Day course
  • Cystitis relief sachets are for the relief from the symptoms of cystitis in women. Cystitis is an inflammation of the bladder, which causes painful irritation and an unpleasant burning sensation when passing water. Cystitis Relief will make the urine less acidic and you should start to feel relief in a few hours.

Information

Ingredients

Each 5.58g sachet of granules contains: Sodium Citrate Dihydrate 4.0g as the active ingredient. Also contains: Sucrose (Sugar) 1.5g. Sodium content per sachet 939mg. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Wrafton, Braunton, Devon, EX33 2DL.

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place. Do not use after the date shown on the pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For oral use: Dissolve the contents of each sachet in 200ml (7floz) of fresh drinking water. • Adult women: Take the contents of one sachet three times per day for two days, • Not recommended for use by men or children. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you (Warnings) If symptoms persist after the two day course is completed consult your doctor or pharmacist. Do not repeat the treatment without medical advice. Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.

Warnings

  • Warnings!,
  • Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.,
  • If symptoms persist after the two day course is completed consult your doctor or pharmacist. Do not repeat the treatment without medical advice.,
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 sachets

Safety information

View more safety information

Warnings!, Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children., If symptoms persist after the two day course is completed consult your doctor or pharmacist. Do not repeat the treatment without medical advice., Please read the enclosed leaflet for further information on use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely works. Worth buying.

5 stars

Definitely works. Worth buying.

Every bit as good as the brand name version

5 stars

As effective as the brand name version but at a fraction of the price

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Ocean Spray Cranberry Classic Juice Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Aria Essentials Toilet Tissue 6 Roll 400 Sheets

£ 1.99
£0.08/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here