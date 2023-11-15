We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Mega Shampoo 300Ml

Want to look mega-fab on a daily basis? This Aussie Mighty Mega Shampoo is your daily dose of mega get up and go to keep your hair feeling super soft, shiny, and full of bonza bounce. The silicone free, vegan, and cruelty-free formula is infused with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract, and it smells a-mazing (if that ain’t mega, we don’t know what is!) Lightweight and gentle enough for daily use, your hair will thank you every morning!
DAILY DOSE OF DAZZLE: Add some mega Aussie get up and go to your hair with this gentle shampoo that gives a mighty bonza bouncePROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Silicone free formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineDON'T USE ME JUST ONCE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes)INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extractA IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY clean hair
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin, Sodium Salicylate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Eucalyptus Dunnii Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Acmenoides Leaf Extract, Glyoxal

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply to... look you know how to shampoo your hair don’t you? If not give us a ring and we will talk you through it. Just remember to do it twice over if you want the total mega-clean feel.

