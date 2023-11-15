Aussie Mega Shampoo 300Ml

Want to look mega-fab on a daily basis? This Aussie Mighty Mega Shampoo is your daily dose of mega get up and go to keep your hair feeling super soft, shiny, and full of bonza bounce. The silicone free, vegan, and cruelty-free formula is infused with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract, and it smells a-mazing (if that ain’t mega, we don’t know what is!) Lightweight and gentle enough for daily use, your hair will thank you every morning!

DAILY DOSE OF DAZZLE: Add some mega Aussie get up and go to your hair with this gentle shampoo that gives a mighty bonza bounce PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Silicone free formula free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine DON'T USE ME JUST ONCE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes) INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract A IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY clean hair

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin, Sodium Salicylate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Eucalyptus Dunnii Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Acmenoides Leaf Extract, Glyoxal

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage