Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo 300Ml

Hair thirstier than a tourist in the outback? This miraculously-moisture-quenching shampoo will revive and restore dry and damaged hair gasping with thirst. Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo has a cruelty free formula and is infused with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil. Plus it smells a-mazing! Maca-nificent! Replenishes dry & brittle hair that’s had too much fun (if that’s possible?).

QUENCH AND REPLENISH: Bring your dry & damaged hair to an outback oasis with this moisturising Aussie shampoo that revives and restores PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE: Formula free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine DON'T USE ME JUST ONCE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes) INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil A IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY clean hair

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, CI 19140, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, CI 17200, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage