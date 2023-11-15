We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo 300Ml

4.6(6637)
£4.85

£1.62/100ml

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo 300Ml
Hair thirstier than a tourist in the outback? This miraculously-moisture-quenching shampoo will revive and restore dry and damaged hair gasping with thirst. Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo has a cruelty free formula and is infused with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil. Plus it smells a-mazing! Maca-nificent! Replenishes dry & brittle hair that’s had too much fun (if that’s possible?).
QUENCH AND REPLENISH: Bring your dry & damaged hair to an outback oasis with this moisturising Aussie shampoo that revives and restoresPROUDLY CRUELTY FREE: Formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineDON'T USE ME JUST ONCE: Recyclable bottle made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding dyes)INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Macadamia Nut OilA IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY clean hair
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, CI 19140, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, CI 17200, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage lovingly into scalp and roots, rinse and repeat. For best results (what other kind?) use with Aussie Miracle Moist conditioner or 3 Minute Miracle Deep Treatment.

