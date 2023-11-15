L'Oreal Paris Excellence Core 8.1 Natural Ash Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
Includes our triple care colour ritual, 1. Caring colouring cream, 2. Caring gentle scalp post-colour shampoo, 3. Caring lightweight maskTriple Care Colour Ritual Hair Dye by ExcellenceCares for your colour. Cares for your scalp. Cares for your hair.1. Caring Colouring CreamEnriched with Pro-Keratin. Protects the hair as it colours. Long-lasting, multi-tonal colour.2. Caring Gentle Scalp Post-Colour ShampooDelicately cleanses the scalp and hair by gently rinsing away excess residue. Smooths the hair to reveal its radiance. Natural, multi-tonal colour result. Formulated specifically to be used right after colouring your hair3. Caring Lightweight MaskInfused with conditioning ingredients. Intensively nourishes the hair without weighing it down.
Excellence triple care colour, colour that cares as it coloursGoes well withL'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair ShampooL'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner
Covers up to 100% of greysGentle on scalp & hairNourished, healthy looking hairNatural, multi-tonal colour result
Ingredients
1224259 - Caring Colouring Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Dimethicone, Proline, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Threonine, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum /Fragrance (F.I.L. C226898/1), 1152439 - Developer: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1217017 - Caring Scalp Shampoo: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Mica, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-45m, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isoeugenol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, BHT, Hexylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate (F.I.L. C226772/1), 1177657 - Caring Lightweight Mask: Aqua / Water, Amodimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Isopropyl Myristate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Acetic Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Trideceth-5, Trideceth-6, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isoeugenol, 2-Oleamido-1, 3 Octadecanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C223464/1)
Preparation and Usage
Step 1 - Before Colouring:Remember to be colour safe and always do your patch test 48 hours before use, even if you have already used colouring products before.Please follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.Step 2 - Prep:Cover your shoulders with a towel and put on the gloves. Open the colouring bottle and pour it entirely into the developer bottle. Close with the applicator tip and shake it to obtain a completely even mixture. Twist off the applicator tip immediately to avoid bursting and damage from the product over flowing.Step 3 - Apply Colour:Part your hair into small, even sections and apply the colour. Refer to instructions for development time. Apply conditioner and then rinse thoroughly.