Vanish Liquid Fabric Stain Remover 1 L

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.40
£2.40/litre

Product Description

  • Liquid Fabric Stain Remover
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • For ingredients information www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Stain removal - pre-treat, soak, in wash
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, <5%: Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal

Preparation and Usage

  • Stain Removal
  • Pre-Treat
  • Before washing by hand or with your washing machine apply Vanish directly onto the stain. Keep it there max 10min and add one dosage more in wash as per instructions. Do not allow Vanish liquid to dry on the fabric
  • Soaking
  • Add 100ml to 4L of water. Soak colours max 1h / whites max 6h. After soaking wash as usual or rinse thoroughly. For best results on stains rub before rinsing
  • In Wash
  • Add 100ml on top of your detergent
  • Just add one dose in every wash
  • Usage Advice:
  • Always follow instructions on garment or fabric label.
  • Do not leave the product to dry on garments (Max 10 min).
  • Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
  • Do not pour the product on any metallic parts of the garment (e.g. buttons, zips).
  • Insufficient rinsing or treated garments may lead to yellowing. Always rinse or wash treated garments thoroughly before drying.
  • Do not use on garments requiring dry cleaning. When using Vanish to pre treat, use just warm water. For best results it may be needed to repeat parts of the process
  • Before use check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry

Warnings

  • Vanish Oxi Action Gel: Contains Hydrogen Peroxide; Alcohols, C12-14, ethoxylated and Benzenesulfonic acid, C10-13-alkyl derivs., sodium salts. Causes serious eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. If in contact with skin whitening may occur, do not be alarmed. The whitening effect is temporary and reversible. In case of splashing, rinse immediately with plenty of water. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. Do not mix with other products.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • U.K.: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • R.O.I.: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!

5 stars

I have used this product for a long time and it has never failed me. Our children have long gone so we don't have extra dirty clothes. It is really just for the odd spot of food that stains and it is good for anything that has blood on it. I put a drop on the on the stain before placing in the washing machine and leave it for a few minutes and it always works for me!

useless. tried to remove stain from sweater.did no

1 stars

useless. tried to remove stain from sweater.did not work granules work shall revert

Waste of moneu

1 stars

Doesn't take out baby poo stains. Useless

