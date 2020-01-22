Vanish Liquid Fabric Stain Remover 1 L

Great product!
I have used this product for a long time and it has never failed me. Our children have long gone so we don't have extra dirty clothes. It is really just for the odd spot of food that stains and it is good for anything that has blood on it. I put a drop on the on the stain before placing in the washing machine and leave it for a few minutes and it always works for me!
useless. tried to remove stain from sweater.did no
useless. tried to remove stain from sweater.did not work granules work shall revert
Waste of moneu
Doesn't take out baby poo stains. Useless