Seven Seas One A Day High Strength Cod Liver Oil 120'S
Product Description
- 120 One-A-Day capsules - food supplement maize based capsules containing a blend of fish oil and cod liver oil, fortified with vitamins D & E
- Simply Timeless® is the classic way to support your body:
- - Bones: Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones
- - Muscles: Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal muscles
- - Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
- - Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
- - Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
- * The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
- † The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA and DHA
- At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas Simply Timeless® High Strength Gelatin Free contains natural source of Omega-3 Fish Oil with Cod Liver Oil, rich in Vitamins D & E, that helps to maintain good health.
- Gelatine Free
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate (35%), Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (18%), Fish Oil (17%), Capsule Shell (Modified Maize Starch, Glycerol, Gelling Agent: Carrageenan; Acidity Regulator: Disodium Phosphate), Vitamin E, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: Once capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substantial for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
- UK.
Net Contents
120 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Capsule
|%NRV
|Fish Oil Concentrate
|262 mg
|Cod Liver Oil
|134 mg
|Fish Oil
|139 mg
|Blended providing Omega-3 nutrients
|200 mg
|Of which EPA
|86 mg
|Of which DHA
|69 mg
|Vitamin D
|5µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|10mg α-TE
|83
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
