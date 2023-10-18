We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Carex Handwash Anti-Bacterial 500Ml
image 1 of Carex Handwash Anti-Bacterial 500Mlimage 2 of Carex Handwash Anti-Bacterial 500Ml

Carex Handwash Anti-Bacterial 500Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.80

£0.36/100ml

Vegan

Carex Handwash Anti-Bacterial 500Ml
Washing your hands with Carex is one of the easiest ways to help protect yourself and others from illnesses. Our range of antibacterial liquid hand wash is created from a trusted and expertly made formulation which cleans and cares for your skin. This Carex original hand wash kills 99.9% of bacteria. The liquid hand soap protects your skin's' natural antibacterial defences for 2 hours after washing. This original hand wash gently cleanses skin whilst removing dirt and germs, making it suitable for the whole family. Our hand wash is vegan and dermatologically accredited by the Skin Health Alliance. You can now do your bit for the planet by reusing your pump and bottle from your Carex hand wash. Carex antibacterial hand wash is also available in Aloe Vera, Sensitive and Moisturising formulations.KILLS 99.9% OF BACTERIA: Carex experts have developed this hand wash formula to kill 99.9% of bacteria.2 HOUR PROTECTION: This liquid hand soap protects your skin's natural antibacterial defences for 2 hours after washing. Always practice good hand hygiene.SUITABLE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: This original hand wash gently cleanses skin whilst removing dirt & germs.DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: Our hand wash is vegan & dermatologically accredited by the Skin Health AllianceHAND WASH REFILLS: You can now do your bit for the planet by reusing your pump & bottle from every Carex hand wash
Life's a handful. That's why we've been caring for the nation's hands for over 25 years. Expertly formulated to help protect you and your family every time you wash, there's nothing holding you back with Carex by your side.
Kills 99.9% of BacteriaDermatologically Tested Cosmetic ProductSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, CI 42051

Net Contents

500ml ℮

View all Handwash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here