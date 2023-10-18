Carex Handwash Anti-Bacterial 500Ml

Washing your hands with Carex is one of the easiest ways to help protect yourself and others from illnesses. Our range of antibacterial liquid hand wash is created from a trusted and expertly made formulation which cleans and cares for your skin. This Carex original hand wash kills 99.9% of bacteria. The liquid hand soap protects your skin's' natural antibacterial defences for 2 hours after washing. This original hand wash gently cleanses skin whilst removing dirt and germs, making it suitable for the whole family. Our hand wash is vegan and dermatologically accredited by the Skin Health Alliance. You can now do your bit for the planet by reusing your pump and bottle from your Carex hand wash. Carex antibacterial hand wash is also available in Aloe Vera, Sensitive and Moisturising formulations. KILLS 99.9% OF BACTERIA: Carex experts have developed this hand wash formula to kill 99.9% of bacteria. 2 HOUR PROTECTION: This liquid hand soap protects your skin's natural antibacterial defences for 2 hours after washing. Always practice good hand hygiene. SUITABLE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: This original hand wash gently cleanses skin whilst removing dirt & germs. DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: Our hand wash is vegan & dermatologically accredited by the Skin Health Alliance HAND WASH REFILLS: You can now do your bit for the planet by reusing your pump & bottle from every Carex hand wash

Life's a handful. That's why we've been caring for the nation's hands for over 25 years. Expertly formulated to help protect you and your family every time you wash, there's nothing holding you back with Carex by your side.

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria Dermatologically Tested Cosmetic Product Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, CI 42051

Net Contents

500ml ℮