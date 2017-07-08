By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flora Pro.Activ Light Spread 500G

Flora Pro.Activ Light Spread 500G
Product Description

  • 35% vegetable fat spread with added plant sterols
  • For more information: on how you can lower your cholesterol please visit www.floraproactiv.co.uk or www.floraproactiv.ie
  • How Plant Sterols Work
  • Plant sterols work by reducing the absorption of some cholesterol from the gut, thereby reducing blood cholesterol levels†
  • † A daily consumption of 1.5 - 2.4g plant sterol can lower cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle with sufficient fruit and vegetables.
  • Contains active plant sterols
  • 100% plant based
  • Clinically proven by over 50 studies to actively lower cholesterol
  • Reduces cholesterol in a natural way
  • Omega 3 & 6
  • Vitamin D & E
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Plant Oils (30%) (Sunflower, Palm1, Linseed, Rapeseed), Plant Sterol Esters (11%)*, Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A and D, *6.6g Plant Sterols/100g, 1Flora ProActiv is committed to sustainable Palm Oil

Storage

Keep chilled (2-7°C).Not suitable for freezing. For best before date see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 servings of this spread (30g) gives you the daily amount of plant sterols (2.0g) that is proven to lower cholesterol. Each 10g serving of Flora ProActiv spread contains 0.7g of plant sterols. More than 3g a day is not recommended.

Number of uses

1 portion = 10g (the pack contains 50 portions)

Warnings

  • Plant sterols have been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. As heart disease has multiple risk factors, you may need to improve more than one to reduce your overall risk. Check with your doctor first if you are already taking cholesterol lowering medication, or if you have special dietary needs.
  • Not suitable for pregnant or breast-feeding women and children under 5. This product is not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol level.

Name and address

  • Flora ProActiv UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

  • For additional information, please visit: www.pro-activ.com

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1294kJ/315kcal
Fats35g
of which saturated8g
of which monounsaturated11g
of which polyunsaturated16g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.0g
Vitamin A 120µg (15% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5µg (150% NRV)
Vitamin E 10mg (83% NRV)
Omega 612g
Omega 3 3.2g
Plant sterols6.6g
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

37 Reviews

Beautiful butter

5 stars

Found this to be light and easily spreadable. No oily flavour and not over powering. Tastes great with toast, on a sandwich and I have used in baking which was a great success [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Would buy again

5 stars

This was very nice, I had toast most mornings with butter. Also made mash potato with butter and it was perfect. Would buy this again. My nana also enjoyed this as I recommended this to her and the fact it helps with cholesterol is a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Will use it again!

5 stars

Great product. Really wouldn't tell the difference from butter in taste, easier to spread. Attractive packaging- Easy to spot, would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora ProActive light

4 stars

Having tried Flora ProActiv light for the first time I am pleasantly surprised. I normally always buy butter because I go for taste and in my opinion butter tastes better than spreads. Having said that now iv tried Flora ProActiv I would consider switching to this. It has a really nice creamy taste with the added benefit that it is good for your health. I will be buying a tub of this for my grandad who has high cholesterol with the hope that in 2-3weeks his cholesterol will have lowered as promised on the tub. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmmm.... delicious!!

5 stars

I can only recommend it! I thought it's just a spread without any taste, but i was wrong.. very wrong. Tastes creamy, it's thick, and of course it's healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy spread for all the family

5 stars

I'm relatively health conscious and want to give my young family a good start in life. We normally buy an olive oil based spread but were tempted to try the Flora ProActiv Light Spread due to the publicised health benefits. The colour of the spread was quite pale but it spread nicely. So far we've used it on bread, toast and baked potatoes. The spread melted nicely on hot food and tasted good too. Nobody noticed any difference in flavour from our normal spread and everyone said they would be happy to eat it again. As none of us in the household have regular cholesterol checks I'm not able to confirm if the benefits to health are relevant but overall there has been a positive reaction from this household to this new spread. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spread the happiness

4 stars

Well, having seen the Pro Activ range in the supermarkets I have wondered what all the fusss was about - getting to try Pro Active for free was a bargain, so I would get to find out. I cannot comment on its cholesterol lowering factors - as unless you get a blood test before and after to see if there is any change there would be no way to know for sure. As for the look, taste and general product - here are my findings: Look: Great packaging, catches the eye and has information on the product, but not an overwhelming amount, which is good - you don't want to be stood in the spreads aisle reading for ages. The pack is sealed, when the seal is peeled back, the colour of the spread is a nice butter colour. Taste: I found the spread to be quite creamy in flavour. It didn't taste plasticky like some spreads can be. I found it rather nice. General: It spread very well, even after being in the fridge and going hard - it gives an even spread and you do not need much of it for it to do the job . Overall - I was quite impressed and I would probably buy it in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Female and family

5 stars

The taste is really great,it is soft and creamy,suots for all family,kids love it as well,will definetly buy this product again,did not expect that it is soooo tasty,wonderfull start of the day with toastand flora pro active,gives you all you need! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pro active flora

3 stars

This has a great looking tub.... is a nice colour ... although quite mild it has a really nice texture and flavour. I think it is a bit pricey but how much do you put on your health. I would buy this again but think it overpriced itself for most people. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flora Light light light

3 stars

Always looking for a way to make our fridge a bit healthier I had high hopes for Flora ProActive Light spread. The packaging was simple and appealing with a good firm click when the lid closed (simple things I know!). As expected this spread went on very easily, even on very fresh (just out of the breadmaker) bread without ripping it, and when used on toast it melted in very easily and evenly, however I found the Light in the name very apt as this was very light on taste. There was no after taste or anything like that but I didn't feel there was a taste either. Spreading evenly and with good coverage has made the tub last a good length of time though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

