Golden Wonder Cheese & Onion Crisps 6X25g

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • At Golden Wonder our crisps are fully flavoured from the way we cook them, to our tongue tingling seasonings!
  • We only use the very finest spuds, peeled and cooked in sunflower oil until they are wonder-fully golden.
  • Then comes the really tasty bit, we load every bag with our mouth-watering Cheese & Onion oomph, making sure each crisp has more punch per crunch!
  • No artificial preservatives or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Onion Powder, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-ribonucleotide; Yeast Extract, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Processed Cheese Powder (Cheese & Dairy Solids (Milk), Salt, Palm Oil), Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid; Spice Extracts (Paprika, Black Pepper)]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume immediately.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Golden Wonder Ltd,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP.

Return to

  • Guarantee: We're proud of our crisps and want you to enjoy them. If you are at all dissatisfied or want to tell us anything, please contact us at www.goldenwonder.com or at the address below.
  • Please keep your pack details or send pack in if you are contacting us via post.
  • Consumer Service,
  • Golden Wonder Ltd,
  • Princewood Road,
  • Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
  • Corby,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN17 4AP,
  • UK.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Pack% adult RI per 25g Pack
Energy 2209kJ552kJ
-530kcal132kcal7%
Fat 31.9g8.0g11%
of which saturates 4.1g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 53.0g13.3g
of which sugars 3.1g0.8g1%
Fibre 3.0g0.8g
Protein 6.1g1.5g
Salt 1.27g0.32g5%
RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 6 servings---
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

You’ve tried the rest, now try the best!!!

5 stars

Golden Wonder crisps are my favourite ones. I’ve tried the rest but always return to the best!

junk

1 stars

noonewhere near natural. i dont want to eat MSG either junk purify the crisps

