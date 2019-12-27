Dairylea Dunkers Breadsticks 4 X 47G
Product Description
- Cheese dip (7 % fat) and White Breadsticks (33 %) with added Wheat Dextrin, Wheat Germ and Calcium.
- Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip.
- A good source of calcium
- Dip, dunk, demolish!
- Great for lunchboxes
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 188g
Information
Ingredients
Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphate), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), White Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Wheat Dextrin (5.5 %), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Wheat Germ (1 %), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated (1º - 5ºC)Best before: See tub
Number of uses
Contains 4 tubs
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
4 x 47g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per tub (47 g)
|%* / Per tub (47 g)
|Energy
|992 kJ
|466 kJ
|-
|236 kcal
|111 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|7.3 g
|3.4 g
|5 %
|of which Saturates
|5.2 g
|2.4 g
|12 %
|Carbohydrate
|31.0 g
|14.0 g
|6 %
|of which Sugars
|6.1 g
|2.9 g
|3 %
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|1.0 g
|Protein
|10.0 g
|4.8 g
|10 %
|Salt
|1.30 g
|0.61 g
|10 %
|Calcium
|450 mg 56 % of NRV**
|212 mg 26 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value(s)
|-
|-
|-
