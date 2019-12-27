By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dairylea Dunkers Breadsticks 4 X 47G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dairylea Dunkers Breadsticks 4 X 47G
£ 1.50
£7.98/kg

Offer

Each 47 g tub contains
  • Energy466 kJ 111 kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.4 g
    5%
  • Saturates2.4 g
    12%
  • Sugars2.9 g
    3%
  • Salt0.61 g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 992 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese dip (7 % fat) and White Breadsticks (33 %) with added Wheat Dextrin, Wheat Germ and Calcium.
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip.
  • A good source of calcium
  • Dip, dunk, demolish!
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 188g
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphate), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), White Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Wheat Dextrin (5.5 %), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Wheat Germ (1 %), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated (1º - 5ºC)Best before: See tub

Number of uses

Contains 4 tubs

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
  • (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

4 x 47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer tub (47 g)%* / Per tub (47 g)
Energy 992 kJ466 kJ
-236 kcal111 kcal6 %
Fat 7.3 g3.4 g5 %
of which Saturates 5.2 g2.4 g12 %
Carbohydrate 31.0 g14.0 g6 %
of which Sugars 6.1 g2.9 g3 %
Fibre 2.1 g1.0 g
Protein 10.0 g4.8 g10 %
Salt 1.30 g0.61 g10 %
Calcium 450 mg 56 % of NRV**212 mg 26 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Frubes Strawberry Red Berry & Peach Yogurts 9X37g

£ 0.95
£0.29/100g

Offer

Cheestrings Original 8Pk Cheese Snacks 160G

£ 1.35
£8.44/kg

Offer

Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry Vanilla Yogurt 4 X85g

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Raspberry & Apricot Yogurt 6X37g

£ 1.00
£0.45/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here