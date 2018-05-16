By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tetley Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tetley Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G
£ 2.60
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • Original Decaf Tea Bags
  • Tetley Decaf has all the great taste of Original Tetley, but with none of the caffeine. It's the perfect brew if you're looking to reduce the amount of caffeine you drink and great for unwinding with later in the day.
  • *Decaffeinated to 0.2%
  • 'Whatever you do, start with a brew'
  • At Tetley, we are committed to ensuring better lives of the people who grow and pick it, just as much as the people who drink it.
  • We are committed to working with the Rainforest Alliance and The Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that help benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
  • Tetley is one of the founding members of the Ethical Tea Partnership, helping to create a thriving, global tea industry that is socially fair and environmentally sustainable.

You've got to earn the right to be called Tetley. That's why we've spent more than 180 years crafting the perfect cuppa, so you know that Tetley tea bags will deliver a great cup of tea.

  • Tetley Decaf has all the great taste of Original Tetley, but with none of the caffeine
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Our Tea Bags contain 100% Decaffeinated Black Tea

Storage

Store me in a cool, dry place to keep my great taste.

Produce of

Packed in the UK- Produce of the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To brew the perfect Tetley Cuppa:
  • 1) One bag per mug is best, or one bag per person popped into a warmed teapot.
  • 2) Add freshly boiled water, stir and gently squeeze.
  • 3) Brew to the right strength for you, serve and enjoy!
  • 4) Try with or without milk and sugar.

Number of uses

80 Count

Name and address

  • Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
  • 325 Oldfield Lane North,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Return to

  • So, how was your cuppa?
  • Questions, comments, feedback, love-letters to Gaffer - we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
  • Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd.,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0BR.

Net Contents

80 x 250g ℮ Tea Bags

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 4 kJ 1 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0.3g
of which sugars0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Pg Tips Pyramid 240 Tea Bags 696G

£ 5.99
£0.86/100g

Yorkshire 80 Teabags 250G

£ 2.99
£1.20/100g

Kenco Millicano Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100G

£ 4.99
£4.99/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here