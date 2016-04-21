By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmolive Liquid Handwash Aquarium 300Ml
  • Liquid hand wash - 5,2 pH neutral for the skin
  • This dermatologically tested mild Liquid Hand Wash brings an enchanting underwater world into your bathroom! Washing hands becomes fun for all ages.
  • Pack size: 300ml

Aqua, Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (*A) / Sodium Laureth Sulfate (*B), Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, CI 17200, CI 42090, *A/B: see production code

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

perfect for kids

5 stars

What a wonderful accessory in my bathroom. It is fun for kids as well. Easy to use, never dripping. Smells nice, last for a long time, because of thickness. Bottle is perfect shape to fit on the sink

Best hand soap ever

5 stars

Great hand soap for little ones. I have it within easy reach and my lids love the fish!

Excellent product

5 stars

When buying handwash this is one of the products I like buying. The fragrance is pleasant but not too overpowering and it leaves your hands feeling clean and soft. I think this product is great for kids to as I feel they are drawn to the design on the bottle and certainly for my son it makes him want to use it.

The soap

5 stars

Quality product as expected from a trusted company.

cute bottle

5 stars

love the bottle, love the contents! Leave your hands clean, smelling fresh and smooth

Great handwash

5 stars

I love this design. I think it encourages kids to wash their hands with such a fun design. This hand wash is so good and doesn't leave your hands feeling dry.

Fun and clean

5 stars

This particular Palmolive soap is fabulous for all the family even on sensitive skins. The fun pack with the Aquarium design helps encourage children with hand washing as they love the design especially one looking like Nemo. I use Palmolive soaps all around the house as there is always one to suit. Great product and a great price for hygiene clean hands. Lathers beautifully leaving hands clean and soft and nicely fragranced, very easy to use with the pump dispenser.

