Palmolive Liquid Handwash Aquarium 300Ml

perfect for kids
What a wonderful accessory in my bathroom. It is fun for kids as well. Easy to use, never dripping. Smells nice, last for a long time, because of thickness. Bottle is perfect shape to fit on the sink
Best hand soap ever
Great hand soap for little ones. I have it within easy reach and my lids love the fish!
Excellent product
When buying handwash this is one of the products I like buying. The fragrance is pleasant but not too overpowering and it leaves your hands feeling clean and soft. I think this product is great for kids to as I feel they are drawn to the design on the bottle and certainly for my son it makes him want to use it.
The soap
Quality product as expected from a trusted company.
cute bottle
love the bottle, love the contents! Leave your hands clean, smelling fresh and smooth
Great handwash
I love this design. I think it encourages kids to wash their hands with such a fun design. This hand wash is so good and doesn't leave your hands feeling dry.
Fun and clean
This particular Palmolive soap is fabulous for all the family even on sensitive skins. The fun pack with the Aquarium design helps encourage children with hand washing as they love the design especially one looking like Nemo. I use Palmolive soaps all around the house as there is always one to suit. Great product and a great price for hygiene clean hands. Lathers beautifully leaving hands clean and soft and nicely fragranced, very easy to use with the pump dispenser.