Glenfiddich 18Yo Malt 70Cl - Fruity

- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Tasting Notes: Richly delivers luxurious dried fruit, candy peel and dates. Overlaid with elegant oak notes.
- A truly exceptional single malt combining eighteen years of care and attention as well as exceptional whisky-making craft and knowledge passed down through the generations.
- Using fine Spanish Oloroso wood and American oak to mature this rich, intriguingly fruity and robust oak expression, but there are many more reasons why this expression is special.
- We individually number and carefully watch over every batch whilst it is maturing and developing its extraordinary consistency, character and warming, distinguished finish (in a stage of ‘marrying'). We marry our 18 Year Old in small batches of no more than 150 casks, so that our Malt Master can carefully control each element of its aroma and taste.
- For 20 years William Grant nurtured a dream to make the ‘best dram in the valley'. With the help of his family, he finally achieved that vision.
- In the summer of 1886, with his seven sons and two daughters by his side, William set out to fulfil a lifelong ambition. Together they began building his Distillery by hand, stone by stone. After a single year of work it was ready and William named it Glenfiddich, Gaelic for Valley of the Deer.
- William's passion, determination and pioneering spirit continues to guide us today. Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and is now the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a true reflection of our founder's innovative nature, passed down through the generations.
- Glenfiddich is the best-selling and most awarded Malt Scotch Whisky in the world
- Pack size: 70cl
Tasting Notes
- Nose: A remarkably rich aroma with ripe orchard fruit, baked apple and robust oak. Taste: Richly delivers luxurious dried fruit, candy peel and dates. Overlaid with elegant oak notes. Finish: Warming, rewarding and distinguished
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Serve neat, with water (to bring out the flavours), over ice or in bespoke serves.
Name and address
- The Glenfiddich Distillery,
- Dufftown,
- Banffshire,
- Scotland.
- The Glenfiddich Distillery,
- Dufftown,
- Banffshire,
- Scotland.
- www.glenfiddich.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
70cl ℮
