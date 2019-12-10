By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Glenfiddich 18Yo Malt 70Cl - Fruity

No ratings yetWrite a review
Glenfiddich 18Yo Malt 70Cl - Fruity
£ 67.00
£95.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Tasting Notes: Richly delivers luxurious dried fruit, candy peel and dates. Overlaid with elegant oak notes.
  • A truly exceptional single malt combining eighteen years of care and attention as well as exceptional whisky-making craft and knowledge passed down through the generations.
  • Using fine Spanish Oloroso wood and American oak to mature this rich, intriguingly fruity and robust oak expression, but there are many more reasons why this expression is special.
  • We individually number and carefully watch over every batch whilst it is maturing and developing its extraordinary consistency, character and warming, distinguished finish (in a stage of ‘marrying'). We marry our 18 Year Old in small batches of no more than 150 casks, so that our Malt Master can carefully control each element of its aroma and taste.
  • For 20 years William Grant nurtured a dream to make the ‘best dram in the valley'. With the help of his family, he finally achieved that vision.
  • In the summer of 1886, with his seven sons and two daughters by his side, William set out to fulfil a lifelong ambition. Together they began building his Distillery by hand, stone by stone. After a single year of work it was ready and William named it Glenfiddich, Gaelic for Valley of the Deer.
  • William's passion, determination and pioneering spirit continues to guide us today. Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and is now the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a true reflection of our founder's innovative nature, passed down through the generations.
  • Glenfiddich is the best-selling and most awarded Malt Scotch Whisky in the world
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: A remarkably rich aroma with ripe orchard fruit, baked apple and robust oak. Taste: Richly delivers luxurious dried fruit, candy peel and dates. Overlaid with elegant oak notes. Finish: Warming, rewarding and distinguished

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve neat, with water (to bring out the flavours), over ice or in bespoke serves.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Glenfiddich Distillery,
  • Dufftown,
  • Banffshire,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Glenfiddich Distillery,
  • Dufftown,
  • Banffshire,
  • Scotland.
  • www.glenfiddich.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Glenmorangie The Original 70cl Single Malt Scotch Whisky

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 3.408L, 6 Pints

£ 1.50
£0.44/litre

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 1.09
£8.72/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here