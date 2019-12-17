By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extra Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 790G

£ 5.00
£0.63/100g
1/8 pie
  • Energy1380kJ 332kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.7g
    32%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them their distinctive shape.
  • British pork
  • Pack size: 790g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Fat, Pork Lard, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

790g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 pie (99g)
Energy1394kJ / 335kcal1380kJ / 332kcal
Fat22.9g22.7g
Saturates8.2g8.1g
Carbohydrate20.3g20.1g
Sugars1.2g1.2g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein11.0g10.9g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

