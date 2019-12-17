Tesco Extra Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie 790G

- Energy1380kJ 332kcal17%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1394kJ / 335kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
- Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. They bake our Melton Mowbray pork pies in the traditional way without the support of a tin which gives them their distinctive shape.
- Pack size: 790g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Fat, Pork Lard, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Paper widely recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
790g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 pie (99g)
|Energy
|1394kJ / 335kcal
|1380kJ / 332kcal
|Fat
|22.9g
|22.7g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.3g
|20.1g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|11.0g
|10.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
