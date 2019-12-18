Infacare Baby Bath 400Ml

Product Description
- Clinically tested
- Expert care for baby's delicate skin
- Ph-balanced formula
- InfaCare ultra mild baby bath does more than just clean gently, it helps care for your baby's skin too. Clinical testing proves that InfaCare is gentle on sensitive skin and specially formulated not to irritate.
- The ultra mild formulation gently cleans the skin and is suitable for babies and children who may be prone to dry and sensitive skin.
- Dermatological and pH balanced, InfaCare is mild enough for babies aged from 1 month.
- Baby & pregnancy awards 2014 - gold
- Kind to babies' sensitive skin
- Long-lasting bubbles
- Pack size: 400ml
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propylene Glycol, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Polyquaternium-10, Citronellol, Linalool, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Geraniol, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 61570 (Green 5)
Made in the UK
- Directions for use: Add one small squeeze under clean running water. It is advised not to bathe for longer than 30 minutes.
- Warnings: Avoid contact with eyes, should this occur rinse well with clean water. Keep out of children's reach. Use as directed. Excessive or prolonged use may cause irritation to sensitive areas. Discontinue use if any reaction occurs and contact your doctor if it persists.
- Ceuta Healthcare Ltd,
- Hill House,
- 41 Richmond Hill,
- Bournemouth,
- BH2 6HS.
- Tel: 0844 2436661
- www.infacare.co.uk
1 Months
400ml ℮
