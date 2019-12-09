Tesco No Added Sugar Fiery Ginger Beer 2L Bottle

Not the same..should have a choice
I used to buy the regular fiery ginger beer but the new No Added Sugar does not taste the same for me and leaves a after taste, we should have the choice to buy regular and or No added sugar.
Best avoided
This product tastes disgusting when compared with the products containing sugar, the artificial sweetener tastes of something undefined destroying the flavour of the ginger. The original fiery ginger was a far superior product and should be reinstated on the shelves.
tasty, fiery and refreshing
I think this is nicer then the errr more expensive version. The bonus for me is no chemicals. It takes really nice and has no sugar whats not to like. The price is very good too i haven't found another for the same quality. I highly recommend this as a healthy alternative kind to your pocket.
insipid. Not a worthwhile buy
Not a patch on the Old Jamaican Ginger Beer. Not a decent substitute. Will not be buying again
Adequate if you have never tasted a decent quality
Adequate if you have never tasted a decent quality Ginger Beer.
best ginger beer of the lot
very good quality well worth the money,have bought it for years
supuer stuff
Excellent flavour and at what a price for such good quality drink
Thumbs up for this one
ok, I love ginger beer have to say kind of addicted to it. I tried this one just out of curiosity as i like the fact it has very little sugar and the sweetener is sucrolose which is the better one. Thumbs up for the price its amazing. I cant get over the price for 2 litres. It lasts me ages and i dont feel guilty about drinking it. It helps me when i am have a nausea day. I highly recommend it. Better then the well know much more expensive offering for me anyway.
everyday ginger beer
As far as Ginger beer is concerned this one is about the average in taste but great value. It does not stay fizzy for days on end, so best to drink within 3 days
Best Ginge Beer!
Deliciously fiery - but not too much so. Wonderful value. The best ginger beer I've had in a long time. The only drawback is that its not always available!