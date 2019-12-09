By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Fiery Ginger Beer 2L Bottle

3(13)Write a review
Tesco No Added Sugar Fiery Ginger Beer 2L Bottle
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated no added sugar ginger beer flavour soft drink with sweetener.
  • FIERY & SWEET Made with ginger root extract for a spicy kick Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • FIERY & SWEET Made with ginger root extract for a spicy kick
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Stabilisers (Acacia, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Hibiscus, Molasses], Ginger Root Extract.
 

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1kJ / <1kcal5kJ / 1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

13 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Not the same..should have a choice

2 stars

I used to buy the regular fiery ginger beer but the new No Added Sugar does not taste the same for me and leaves a after taste, we should have the choice to buy regular and or No added sugar.

Best avoided

1 stars

This product tastes disgusting when compared with the products containing sugar, the artificial sweetener tastes of something undefined destroying the flavour of the ginger. The original fiery ginger was a far superior product and should be reinstated on the shelves.

tasty, fiery and refreshing

5 stars

I think this is nicer then the errr more expensive version. The bonus for me is no chemicals. It takes really nice and has no sugar whats not to like. The price is very good too i haven't found another for the same quality. I highly recommend this as a healthy alternative kind to your pocket.

insipid. Not a worthwhile buy

1 stars

Not a patch on the Old Jamaican Ginger Beer. Not a decent substitute. Will not be buying again

Adequate if you have never tasted a decent quality

1 stars

Adequate if you have never tasted a decent quality Ginger Beer.

best ginger beer of the lot

5 stars

very good quality well worth the money,have bought it for years

supuer stuff

5 stars

Excellent flavour and at what a price for such good quality drink

Thumbs up for this one

5 stars

ok, I love ginger beer have to say kind of addicted to it. I tried this one just out of curiosity as i like the fact it has very little sugar and the sweetener is sucrolose which is the better one. Thumbs up for the price its amazing. I cant get over the price for 2 litres. It lasts me ages and i dont feel guilty about drinking it. It helps me when i am have a nausea day. I highly recommend it. Better then the well know much more expensive offering for me anyway.

everyday ginger beer

4 stars

As far as Ginger beer is concerned this one is about the average in taste but great value. It does not stay fizzy for days on end, so best to drink within 3 days

Best Ginge Beer!

5 stars

Deliciously fiery - but not too much so. Wonderful value. The best ginger beer I've had in a long time. The only drawback is that its not always available!

