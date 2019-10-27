By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Granary Thick Bread 800G

4.5(5)Write a review
Hovis Granary Thick Bread 800G
£ 1.45
£0.18/100g
Product Description

  • Original Thick Sliced Brown Bread with added Malted Wheat Flakes
  • The Benedictine Monks of Burton Abbey discovered that slowly toasting wheat flakes used in their brewing process offered a distinctive malty taste, which is what gives our loaf its unique flavour today.
  • When you've been baking for over 130 years, you learn a thing or two about making great bread. At Hovis® we slowly toast Granary® wheat flakes for the distinctive malty taste in this loaf.
  • Did you know that Granary® is not a type of bread? It is in fact a brand and a registered trademark of Hovis®.
  • If it's not Hovis®, it's not Granary®.
  • Slowly malted for a superb taste
  • Source of fibre, vitamin B1 and protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of vitamin B1
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Original Granary Blend (Granary Malted Wheat Flakes (11%), Malted Barley Flour, Toasted Wheat, Toasted Rye), Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Vinegar, Soya Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Barley Flour, Emulsifier: E472e, Barley Fibre, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye, Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 18 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.

Return to

  • Queries or Comments:
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 3394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
  
  
  
  
  
  • If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 44g% RI*
Energy 1081kJ476kJ6%
-256kcal112kcal
Fat 2.4g1.0g1%
of which saturates 0.7g0.3g2%
Carbohydrates46.4g20.4g8%
of which sugars 3.4g1.5g2%
Fibre 3.7g1.6g
Protein 10.3g4.5g9%
Salt 1.03g0.45g8%
Vitamin B10.23g (21% RI)0.10mg (9% RI)
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This loaf contains 18 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The best bread

5 stars

Excellent for toast and sandwiches. It's so hard to get granary bread and I buy one every week, it keeps fresh for 6 or 7 days.

Tasty

5 stars

Great bread . Tasty and stays fresh for at least 7 days after delivery . Weird that . We buy it every week .

Great Taste

4 stars

I got this in a delivery at the weekend,it was poor quality. I asked for the newest date and what did they give me-the next day's date! Ridiculous!. Usually when i do get it delivered it's dated well ahead. In general I like this bread as it's got a good taste and has ingredients that i like.

So tasty! Great for making sandwiches.

5 stars

So tasty! Great for making sandwiches.

tasty bread

4 stars

nice bread,but I buy it to toast because it claims to be thick. some of the slices are thin and also we have noticed recently that some slices have holes in the bread.

