Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 500G 5% Fat

Love it very tasty and no grissle, good price aswell. Had it with veg and mash potatoes.
Not as good value as it seems.
Is allot of water in it, ends up boiling more than it frys.
Delivered items do not match BB date as advertised
ordering fresh meat for home delivery is hit & miss...as never does one get a product that match the online description for BB number of days. ordered 2 x 500g lean mince meat to be used for family for week , however i was send the shortest BB days on the items. I need the items delivered to match the website description... ie:BB date to be 4+ day and 36 hours!!! clearly not as fresh as i would have picked them in the store myself i can only conclude that Tesco is trying to get rid off items at full price that otherwise would have been reduced. contacted customer service team over a week ago still no reply. i order fresh meat not freeze it ... if wanted frozen mince i would have ordered frozen mince.
Check the date!
The three stars if for convenience rather than quality. I haven't used this yet, as I want to use it 3 days after delivery, but I had to freeze it on delivery day, as it had only 2 days shelf life, despite the 4+ day tag on this item's picture.
Good quality, better than other supermarkets
Yes very good
Excellent quality and from reputable farmers.
Good Quality
Have used in various recipes always tasty
Very lean and tasty
