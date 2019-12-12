By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 500G 5% Fat

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 500G 5% Fat
£ 3.30
£6.60/kg
  • Energy650kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Lean beef steak mince 5% fat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Leaner selected cuts, finely ground for tenderness
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 5% fat
  • Selected cuts
  • Finely ground
  • Lean and tasty
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Made from fresh and frozen meat
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Typical percentage Fat content under 5%, Typical percentage Collagen/Meat Protein ratio under 12%

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Minced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy520kJ / 124kcal650kJ / 155kcal
Fat4.5g5.6g
Saturates2.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.8g26.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Love it very tasty and no grissle, good price aswe

5 stars

Love it very tasty and no grissle, good price aswell. Had it with veg and mash potatoes.

Not as good value as it seems.

2 stars

Is allot of water in it, ends up boiling more than it frys.

Delivered items do not match BB date as advertised

1 stars

ordering fresh meat for home delivery is hit & miss...as never does one get a product that match the online description for BB number of days. ordered 2 x 500g lean mince meat to be used for family for week , however i was send the shortest BB days on the items. I need the items delivered to match the website description... ie:BB date to be 4+ day and 36 hours!!! clearly not as fresh as i would have picked them in the store myself i can only conclude that Tesco is trying to get rid off items at full price that otherwise would have been reduced. contacted customer service team over a week ago still no reply. i order fresh meat not freeze it ... if wanted frozen mince i would have ordered frozen mince.

Check the date!

3 stars

The three stars if for convenience rather than quality. I haven't used this yet, as I want to use it 3 days after delivery, but I had to freeze it on delivery day, as it had only 2 days shelf life, despite the 4+ day tag on this item's picture.

Good quality, better than other supermarkets

5 stars

Good quality, better than other supermarkets

Yes very good

5 stars

Yes very good

Excellent quality and from reputable farmers.

5 stars

Excellent quality and from reputable farmers.

Good Quality

5 stars

Good Quality

Have used in various recipes always tasty

5 stars

Have used in various recipes always tasty

Very lean and tasty

4 stars

Very lean and tasty

1-10 of 13 reviews

