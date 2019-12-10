By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Baby Corn 125G

image 1 of Tesco Organic Baby Corn 125G
£ 1.40
£11.20/kg
per 63g
  • Energy75kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 119kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Organic babycorn.
  • Harvested by Hand Carefully grown for their sweet flavour and crunchy bite
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Babycorn

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instruction:  Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use.

    Microwave
    Time: 800W 2 1/2 mins
    Time:900W 2 mins

    Place in a non-metallic bowl, add 2x15ml (2tbsp) water. Cover loosely.
    Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W).

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 63g
Energy119kJ / 28kcal75kJ / 18kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.7g1.7g
Sugars1.9g1.2g
Fibre2.0g1.3g
Protein2.5g1.6g
Salt0.03g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

