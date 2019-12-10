Tesco Organic Baby Corn 125G

- Energy75kJ 18kcal1%
Product Description
- Organic babycorn.
- Harvested by Hand Carefully grown for their sweet flavour and crunchy bite
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Babycorn
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
Cooking instruction: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use.
Microwave
Time: 800W 2 1/2 mins
Time:900W 2 mins
Place in a non-metallic bowl, add 2x15ml (2tbsp) water. Cover loosely.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W).
Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 63g
|Energy
|119kJ / 28kcal
|75kJ / 18kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.5g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
