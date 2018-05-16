Quorn Fillets 312G

Product Description
- Meat free savoury fillets, made with Mycoprotein™
- Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
- Our succulent Quorn vegetarian Fillets taste fantastic. Delicious when used in your favourite recipes and are a great alternative to chicken breasts. They're quick to cook too, so they're perfect for those midweek meals where you've got more hungry mouths to feed than minutes to spare.
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 0.312kg
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (85%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gelling Agent: Pectin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
12 min
Quorn™ Fillets are so convenient, simply heat your sauce then add the Quorn™ Fillets.
Stir, cover and simmer for 12 minutes.
Stir occasionally.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Love cooking with our Quorn™ Fillets are great for Curries, Skewers or simply with rice
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
Net Contents
312g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per Fillet:
|Energy
|353kJ
|184kJ
|-
|84kcal
|44kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|2.9g
|Protein
|12.5g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Serves 6
|-
|-
