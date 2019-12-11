Maille Wholegrain Mustard 210G
Product Description
- Wholegrain Mustard
- For over 270 years, Maille has created gourmet ingredients to help you craft delicious flavours from your food. The founder of Maille, la Maison Maille, firmly believed that the right condiment can define a meal and this belief became the foundation of the delicious Maille mustards we still eat today.
- Enjoy the classic flavour and gourmet quality with Maille Wholegrain Mustard. This mustard condiment will subtly enhance the flavours of food and is a key ingredient for anyone who enjoys playing with flavour in the kitchen and taking the quality of their meal to the next level. Flavour is made to be explored, after all. Not only does Maille Wholegrain Mustard use the best quality seeds, but the mustard seeds are kept whole to ensure a mild, yet delicious flavour.
- This delicious grainy mustard is at its best when served alongside beef or pork, but will add a lovely depth to any salad dressing. Our French mustard is a perfect condiment that goes well with a leg of lamb or pork chops as it completes the pallet of flavours.
- La Maison Maille is heir to an enduring legacy of 84 sublime mustards and 120 vinegars. Today, specialists continue to explore, select, and combine the finest ingredients, creating tastes and textures that result from centuries of expertise.
- Try the gourmet French Maille Wholegrain mustard, a key ingredient in the condiment cupboard and ideal for everyday use
- The mild flavour and warmth of the Maille Wholegrain Mustard seeds makes it the perfect ingredient in a wide range of dishes
- Made with beautifully whole Brassica Juncea mustard seeds, this mustard is an ideal accompaniment to beef, a key ingredient for any French salad dressing, but also recommended for lamb and pork chops
- Add a gourmet finishing touch of the condiment to your steak with a spoonful of our wholegrain mustard; why not try adding it to marinades, mash potato or a hot potato salad for an added kick?
- Maille mustard is the French mustard of choice for chefs and is guaranteed to add a gourmet touch to your dish
- Maille Wholegrain French mustard is an indispensable condiment for all those who love to cook because flavour is made to be explored
- Pack size: 210g
Ingredients
Spirit vinegar, MUSTARD seeds, water, salt, white wine (4.8%) (contains SULPHITE), sugar, natural flavouring, acid (lactic acid)
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.After opening keep refrigerated and use within 3 months. Do not freeze.
Produce of
France
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Maille,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|731 kJ
|789 kJ
|73 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|176 kcal
|190 kcal
|18 kcal
|1%
|Fat (g)
|10 g
|11 g
|1 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.4 g
|0.5 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|9.4 g
|10 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|6 g
|6.5 g
|0.6 g
|1%
|Protein (g)
|6.9 g
|7.4 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|5.2 g
|5.6 g
|0.52 g
|9%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 10 g. ( Pack contains 21 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
