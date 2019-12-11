Maille Dijon Original Mustard 215G

Good tasting
Good tasting and reliable mustard. Buying and using in many recipes for years.
My favourite for many, many years.
My favourite for many, many years.
Offer
Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)
After opening keep refrigerated and use within 1 month.Best before: see date on jar.
Produced in France
1 portion = 10g (pack contains 21 portions)
215g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion**
|*% Per portion**
|Energy
|623kJ/150kcal
|62kJ/15kcal
|<1 %
|Fat
|11 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|<0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrates
|3.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which sugars
|1.9 g
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|Protein
|7 g
|0.7 g
|1 %
|Salt
|5.7 g
|0.57 g
|9 %
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 10g (pack contains 21 portions)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019