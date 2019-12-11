By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maille Dijon Original Mustard 215G

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Dijon Mustard
  • Enjoy the classic and original French Dijon Mustard with your next meal. Add a touch of gourmet quality and flavour to your dish with Maille Dijon Original, perfect added to dressings, marinades and sauces. Named after the home of French Mustard, this classic blend dates back to 1747 when Maille was founded. This mustard will subtly enhance the flavours of food and is a key ingredient for anyone who enjoys playing with flavour in the kitchen and taking the quality of their meal to the next level. At Maille, we cut our seeds rather than crush, to ensure the smoothest possible texture. At its best when served alongside steak, our Dijon Original is an ideal addition to dishes and particularly with any red meat or as a key ingredient for any French salad dressing. Why not try adding it to marinades, risottos, béchamel sauce, a hot potato salad or a chicken pie filling for a fuller flavour experience. Be braver with flavour and experiment with Maille Dijon Original Mustard in your dishes. For a modern twist on a French classic, try Maille Dijon with Honey - the perfect blend of the tart warmth of mustard with the smooth sweetness of honey.
  • Try the original French Dijon mustard
  • Named after the home of French mustard, this classic blend dates back to 1747 when Maille was founded
  • Made with finely crushed Brassica Juncea seeds, it is an ideal accompaniment to red meat and a key ingredient for any French salad dressing
  • Add a gourmet finishing touch to your steak with a spoonful of Dijon. Why not try adding it to marinades, macaroni cheese or a hot potato salad for an added kick?
  • Maille mustard is the French mustard of choice for chefs and is guaranteed to add a gourmet touch to your dish
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated and use within 1 month.Best before: see date on jar.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

1 portion = 10g (pack contains 21 portions)

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion***% Per portion**
Energy 623kJ/150kcal62kJ/15kcal<1 %
Fat 11 g1.1 g2 %
of which saturates 0.6 g<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrates 3.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
of which sugars 1.9 g<0.5 g<1 %
Protein 7 g0.7 g1 %
Salt 5.7 g0.57 g9 %
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 10g (pack contains 21 portions) ---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good tasting

5 stars

Good tasting and reliable mustard. Buying and using in many recipes for years.

My favourite for many, many years.

5 stars

My favourite for many, many years.

