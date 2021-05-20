We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Manischewitz Medium Egg Noodles 250G

5(2)
£1.05

£4.20/kg

Traditional medium egg noodles with a homestyle taste and textureFor product information and more, log on to: manischewitz.comDiscover more delicious recipes at manischewitz.com
Celebrating 130 years of crafting kosher foods
Comfort food for the soulPremium enrichedLow sodiumFree of preservativesKosher - Pareve, not for Passover
Pack size: 250G
Low sodium

Ingredients

Enriched Durum Wheat Flour (94.5%) [Wheat Flour, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Iron, (Ferrous Sulphate), Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid (Vitamin B9], Eggs (5.5%)

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Product of USA

Net Contents

250g

Preparation and Usage

Noodles used in soups or casseroles should not be boiled more than 5 minutes

Additives

Free From Preservatives

