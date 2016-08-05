Tim Adams Shiraz 75Cl

More good cases of Shiraz from Tim Adams
This wine has been a favourite for some years now. It is consistently good and has full fruity body. With a regular rib-eye steak supper or roast beef lunch it works well. Our daughter always 'borrows' a bottle after visiting for the day and returning to London. Oz reds and Kiwi whites appear to be very suitable for a good living diet. I only wish I could keep a bottle or two to age; keep trying.
quality without breaking the bank
This Tim Adams shiraz has long been a favourite of mine as for well under £15 you get a wine that is intense , complex and deep. Huge berry flavours and the little bit of spice that a good shiraz should have. Its great out of the bottle but I decant it for a couple of hours before enjoying. I am by no means an expert but for me this wine tastes like a bottle costing considerable more, I do keep meaning to lay a bottle down for a few years but never manage to as its very Moorish. this is for me a very good value wine.
Magnificent value shiraz
Typical Tim Adams quality. For the price, this is a stunning example of a ripe, full bodied Aussie shiraz that will continue to improve for several years.
Fantastic!!
I had to buy this wine after tasting it at the Tesco wine fair in Bristol. It is definitely worth the extra money to what i would normally pay for wine. Just lovely!
Consistently excellent value
I've been drinking the wines of Tim Adams for around 20 years and the basic shiraz is a model of consistency. Lovely black fruit aromas which are ripe and full; just like the website description. A benchmark in it's price bracket. Ages well too, if you can keep your hands off it!
fantastic stuff!
One of THE best Australian mid priced reds to be found anywhere, raved about by Oz Clarke and others its a silky smooth delight and cheap for such amazing quality! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!
Aussie Shiraz
Has some of the big notes of an Aussie Shiraz Mistake with delivery meant a free bottle Dealt with well
I love this wine
I have been drinking Tim Adams Shiraz during the last 3 years. I still have some of the 2006 and 2007 awaiting a good excuse to open.This is without a doubt one of the best buys among the multitude of Aussie Shiraz, and unbeatable at the price for such quality. It has real depth of fruit, smoothness and a hint of oak. It never disappoints, and certainly does improve with age, if you can resist drinking the entire case and put a few down for future enjoyment.
Great Great Wine
I would love to cellar this wine and see how it improves with age but when I'm in the mood for a: solid, full bodied, quality red I reach for this wine every time. I like my full on reds and think I would be hard pushed to find a better one for less money.....Great Great wine.
Bold and juicy
Bronze medal 2012 decanter awards Oz Clarke recommended for 2013 Lovely juicy fruit. Bold wine. You need to spend a lot more to get better. Buy by the case @ 25% off and enjoy. I don't know why I'm telling you this though, please leave some more for me!