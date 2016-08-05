Tim Adams Shiraz 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • Our 2014 Shiraz is made from grapes grown entirely in the Clare Valley of South Australia, principally from our own vineyards and those of the Milburn family.
  • Fermentation on skins for seven days preceded pressing, with all pressings returned to the blend. The wine has been aged in American oak hogsheads for twenty four months to add richness and complexity.
  • The wine is full bodied with blackberry/mulberry/violet aromas and flavours typical of Clare Valley Shiraz. It will continue to improve for a decade if cellared with care. With time, this wine may deposit a crust and so should be decanted accordingly.
  • Tim Adams
  • Director of Winemaking
  • Wine of Clare Valley, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites and Egg

Tasting Notes

  • The wine is full bodied with blackberry/mulberry/violet aromas and flavours typical of Clare Valley Shiraz

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Tim Adams Wines

Wine Maker

Tim Adams

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz

Vinification Details

  • All components of this blend were fermented on skins to dryness before being pressed, with all pressings being returned to the wine. The wine spent 12 months in American oak in our cool room before blending, fining and bottling in October 2006.

History

  • Tim Adams Wines was founded in 1985 and has grown from a crush of just 85 tonnes then to around 900 tonnes today winning a string of international awards. It sources its purely Clare fruit via a network of loyal growers and it's own vineyards.

Regional Information

  • Lying north of Adelaide, South Australia's Clare Valley has a combination of soils, altitude and climate which make it unique among Australian regions for production of a wide range of wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Tim Adams Wines,
  • Warenda Road,
  • Clare,
  • South Australia 5453.

Importer address

  • Australian Wine Agencies,
  • Datchet,
  • Berks.,
  • UK,
  • SL3 9BY.

Return to

  • Australian Wine Agencies,
  • Datchet,
  • Berks.,
  • UK,
  • SL3 9BY.
  • timadams.com.au

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750mg

More good cases of Shiraz from Tim Adams

4 stars

This wine has been a favourite for some years now. It is consistently good and has full fruity body. With a regular rib-eye steak supper or roast beef lunch it works well. Our daughter always 'borrows' a bottle after visiting for the day and returning to London. Oz reds and Kiwi whites appear to be very suitable for a good living diet. I only wish I could keep a bottle or two to age; keep trying.

quality without breaking the bank

5 stars

This Tim Adams shiraz has long been a favourite of mine as for well under £15 you get a wine that is intense , complex and deep. Huge berry flavours and the little bit of spice that a good shiraz should have. Its great out of the bottle but I decant it for a couple of hours before enjoying. I am by no means an expert but for me this wine tastes like a bottle costing considerable more, I do keep meaning to lay a bottle down for a few years but never manage to as its very Moorish. this is for me a very good value wine.

Magnificent value shiraz

5 stars

Typical Tim Adams quality. For the price, this is a stunning example of a ripe, full bodied Aussie shiraz that will continue to improve for several years.

Fantastic!!

5 stars

I had to buy this wine after tasting it at the Tesco wine fair in Bristol. It is definitely worth the extra money to what i would normally pay for wine. Just lovely!

Consistently excellent value

5 stars

I've been drinking the wines of Tim Adams for around 20 years and the basic shiraz is a model of consistency. Lovely black fruit aromas which are ripe and full; just like the website description. A benchmark in it's price bracket. Ages well too, if you can keep your hands off it!

fantastic stuff!

5 stars

One of THE best Australian mid priced reds to be found anywhere, raved about by Oz Clarke and others its a silky smooth delight and cheap for such amazing quality! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!

Aussie Shiraz

5 stars

Has some of the big notes of an Aussie Shiraz Mistake with delivery meant a free bottle Dealt with well

I love this wine

4 stars

I have been drinking Tim Adams Shiraz during the last 3 years. I still have some of the 2006 and 2007 awaiting a good excuse to open.This is without a doubt one of the best buys among the multitude of Aussie Shiraz, and unbeatable at the price for such quality. It has real depth of fruit, smoothness and a hint of oak. It never disappoints, and certainly does improve with age, if you can resist drinking the entire case and put a few down for future enjoyment.

Great Great Wine

5 stars

I would love to cellar this wine and see how it improves with age but when I'm in the mood for a: solid, full bodied, quality red I reach for this wine every time. I like my full on reds and think I would be hard pushed to find a better one for less money.....Great Great wine.

Bold and juicy

4 stars

Bronze medal 2012 decanter awards Oz Clarke recommended for 2013 Lovely juicy fruit. Bold wine. You need to spend a lot more to get better. Buy by the case @ 25% off and enjoy. I don't know why I'm telling you this though, please leave some more for me!

