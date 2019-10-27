By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G

1(2)Write a review
Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G
£ 4.65
£0.62/100g
Per portion (15g):
  • Energy339 kJ 81 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
  • You can enjoy your breakfast in so many ways with the great and unique taste of Nutella®
  • Nutella® has an authentic taste of hazelnuts and cocoa and its unique creaminess intensifies the flavour. It is so delicious that even a small amount is highly satisfying: 15g/1 tbsp of Nutella® is enough to guarantee an unbeatable taste and a pleasurable experience.
  • Because the taste is simply unique! The secret is its special recipe, with selected ingredients only choosing the freshest raw materials, chosen according to a sustainable sourcing with great attention to their quality.
  • Start the day with Nutella®
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Skimmed Milk Powder (6.6%), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soya), Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep at room temperatureDo not store in the fridge Best Before: See Lid

Number of uses

Portions per jar = 50 x 15g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.
  • www.nutella.com
  • Customer Careline
  • Tel: 0203 135 0750

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (15g)% RI* per portion
Energy kJ/kcal2278/546339/814%
Fat g31.64.77%
of which Saturates g111.79%
Carbohydrates g57.68.63%
of which Sugars g 56.88.59%
Protein g60.92%
Salt g0.110.020%
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Stop using palm oil!

1 stars

Stop using palm oil!

Very disappointed not to get a Christmas jar , wou

1 stars

Very disappointed not to get a Christmas jar , wouldn’t have bothered with this size if I’d known it was plain 😟😟😟

Usually bought next

Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G

£ 2.50
£0.68/100g

Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Tesco Strawberry Jam 454G

£ 0.75
£0.17/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here