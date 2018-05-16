By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cirio Passata Carton 500G

Cirio Passata Carton 500G
£ 0.48
£0.10/100g

Product Description

  • Sieved tomatoes
  • Smooth Sauce Base!
  • Our finest round tomatoes are blanched, peeled and passed through a fine sieve to create a smooth textured sauce. Great for creamy soups or tomato sauces, just add herbs and spices.
  • The Authentic Italian taste
  • In 1856 Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables.
  • Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household.
  • Just like our Cirio Passata.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and consume within 3-4 days.Best before end: see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Conserve Italia,
  • Soc. Coop. Agricola,
  • Via P. Poggi, 11,
  • 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (Bo),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.cirio1856.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 147 kJ / 35 kcal
Fat 0,1 g
of which saturates 0,0 g
Carbohydrate 6,3 g
of which sugars 4,4 g
Fibre 1,1 g
Protein 1,2 g
Salt 0,35 g

