Blue Dragon Coconut Milk Light 400Ml

Product Description
- Reduced fat coconut milk.
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Typically contains 50% less fat than standard Blue Dragon Coconut Milk, which contains 15% fat.
- At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- Stir into curries, soups & sauces
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 400ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Extract (25%), Stabiliser (E466), Antioxidant (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store at room temperature. Once opened, refrigerate contents in an appropriate container and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See end of can.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand or Philippines
Preparation and Usage
- Feeling inspired?
- Try tailoring the flavours with sugar and Blue Dragon Fish Sauce.
- This product may naturally solidify when cold. Warming will return it to a liquid state. Shake well before use.
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|305kJ/73kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.08g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019