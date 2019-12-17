Hovis Wholemeal Medium Bread 400G

- Energy271kJ 64kcal3%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.26g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ
Product Description
- Sliced Wholemeal Bread
- Your favourite rich and tasty Wholemeal loaf, giving you a taste of Hovis® heritage in every slice.
- Tasty Hovis Wholemeal is a much-loved family favourite. Naturally rich in wholegrains and made with 100% wholemeal flour, this tasty loaf is high in fibre and low in fat. And with over 130 years of baking experience, our expert bakers give you a taste of Hovis heritage in every slice.
- High fibre
- Source of vitamin B1
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 400g
- High fibre
- Source of vitamin B1
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Water, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Soya Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Preservative: E282, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, This product contains 61% Wholegrains from Wholemeal Flour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.
Number of uses
This loaf contains approx 14 slices
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Name and address
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
Return to
- Queries or Comments:
- We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
- www.hovis.co.uk
- UK: 0800 022 3394
- ROI: 1800 937502
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
- If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 29g
|%RI*
|Energy
|934kJ
|271kJ
|3%
|-
|221kcal
|64kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.5g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrates
|37.8g
|11.0g
|4%
|of which sugars
|4.1g
|1.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|6.8g
|2.0g
|Protein
|10.0g
|2.9g
|6%
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.26g
|4%
|Vitamin B1
|0.23mg (21% RI)
|0.07mg (6% RI)
|*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This loaf contains approx 14 slices
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019