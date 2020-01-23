Beechams Powders 10S

I swear that Beecham's get rid of a cold
Each Powder contains: Aspirin 600 mg, Caffeine 50 mg
3 years shelf life. Store below 25°C in a dry place.
16 Years
10 x Sachets
Cautions: - Aspirin should be used with caution in patients with hypertension, mild to moderate renal or hepatic impairment, or in patients who are dehydrated. - Excessive intake of caffeine (e.g. coffee, tea and some canned drinks) should be avoided while taking this product. - The use of aspirin should be avoided during pregnancy, particularly during the third trimester. If aspirin is administered during pregnancy, the dose should be the lowest possible and the duration of treatment as short as possible. - This product is also not recommended for use in pregnancy due to the caffeine content. - This product should not be used while breast-feeding without medical advice - Beechams Powders contain soya protein - Immediate medical advice should be sought in the event of an over dose even if you feel well. - Do not take this product if you have an allergy or known hypersensitivity to any of the products Always Read the Label As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
