Theos Filo Pastry Ready Rolled 250G

3(4)Write a review
£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Product Description

  • All purpose pastry sheets
  • For our latest free recipe leaflet please email recipes@theospastry.com
  • Theos Traditional, Ethnic Pastry Specialists
  • Average 12 Leaves
  • Contains no animal fats, added colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Water, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated (under 5°C)

Produce of

Manufactured in U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Handling Tips
  • Allow pastry to sit at room temperature for 2 hours before use. Never remove filo from its plastic bag until ready to use. Remove just the amount of sheets necessary, and immediately cover with a plastic sheet or damp towel. Replace balance in original bag and seal tightly, either refrigerate or freeze. Frozen pastry should be placed in a refrigerator for 24 hours before use. Unused pastry should be used within 1 week. Melted butter or an alternative should be brushed onto each sheet during use.

Name and address

  • St James Pastry Ltd,
  • 67 Millmead Industrial Estate,
  • Millmead Road,
  • London,
  • N17 9QU.

Return to

  • Tel: +44 (0) 20 8808 3000
  • Fax: +44 (0) 20 8808 3355
  • www.theospastry.com
  • info@theospastry.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Unbaked Pastry
Energy 1219 Kj / 288kcal
Fat 1.9g
- of which saturates 0.25g
Carbohydrates 59.2g
- of which sugars 2.5g
Protein 9.46g
Salt 0.9g

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect and delicate filo

5 stars

I much prefer this filo to any other brand. Perfect for baklava, spanakopita and similar. It is a thin pastry however, so it dries out quickly (keep it covered with a moist cloth if making many small rolls) and if you are making parcels with lots of filling, use 2-3 sheets on top of one another with a brushing of oil or melted butter between the layers for a thicker sheet.

Too flimsy

1 stars

Too thin, tried to make veggie rolls and it breaks so easily. Don’t know why you don’t stock jus rol its far better quality

Best filo pastry available

5 stars

This is significantly better filo pastry than the Jus Rol brand available at most other supermarkets. It’s much crispier, and after having used it once when I couldn’t get my old go-to brand, I now go out of my way to get this kind at Tesco. I use the filo primarily to make spanakopita.

Very dry and crumbly. Just cracks if you try to r

2 stars

Very dry and crumbly. Just cracks if you try to roll it. I wish Tesco would stock another brand - like jus rol

