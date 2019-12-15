Theos Filo Pastry Ready Rolled 250G

Perfect and delicate filo
I much prefer this filo to any other brand. Perfect for baklava, spanakopita and similar. It is a thin pastry however, so it dries out quickly (keep it covered with a moist cloth if making many small rolls) and if you are making parcels with lots of filling, use 2-3 sheets on top of one another with a brushing of oil or melted butter between the layers for a thicker sheet.
Too flimsy
Too thin, tried to make veggie rolls and it breaks so easily. Don’t know why you don’t stock jus rol its far better quality
Best filo pastry available
This is significantly better filo pastry than the Jus Rol brand available at most other supermarkets. It’s much crispier, and after having used it once when I couldn’t get my old go-to brand, I now go out of my way to get this kind at Tesco. I use the filo primarily to make spanakopita.
Very dry and crumbly. Just cracks if you try to roll it. I wish Tesco would stock another brand - like jus rol