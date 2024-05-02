We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Butternut Squash Each (C)

4.2(38)
£1.60

£1.60/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

per 80g
Energy
141kJ
33kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Butternut squash.
Harvested by hand Carefully grown for their smooth texture and subtle, sweet flavour All our butternut squash comes from trusted growers around the World. Grown in carefully tended fields where they are harvested by hand and specially selected for their size, maturity and sweet flavour.

Ingredients

Butternut Squash

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Peru, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Italy, Namibia

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

9

Preparation and Usage

Wash before use. Cut in half and scoop out seeds. Roast until tender and then remove flesh from skin to use in recipes as required. Or peel raw using a vegetable peeler and cut and cook as required.

