Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Plus Garlic 90 Capsules

Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Plus Garlic 90 Capsules
Product Description

  • 90 One-A-Day capsules - food supplement gelatin based capsules containing a fish oil blend and cod liver oil, fortified with Vitamins A, D, E, B1 & Garlic
  • Simply Timeless is the simple way to support your body:
  • - Heart: Vitamin B1 supports normal heart function
  • - Immunity: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • - Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
  • - Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
  • *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA
  • At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas Simply Timeless is a natural source of Omega-3 Fish oil with cod liver oil, rich in Omega-3, plus Vitamins B1, A & D and Garlic, that help to maintain good health as you get older.
Information

Ingredients

Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (38%), Fish Oil (37%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Colour: Caramel), Silicon Dioxide, Garlic Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Extract), Vitamin E Prep. (Vitamin E, Sunflower Oil), Vitamin B1, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. This product contains Vitamin A. Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult their doctor before taking this product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Warnings

  • THIS PRODUCT IS UNSUITABLE FOR WOMEN WHO ARE PREGNANT
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Net Contents

90 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Capsule%NRV
Fish Oil Blend800 mg
Of which Cod Liver Oil408 mg
Providing Omega-3 nutrients160 mg
Of which EPA 51 mg
Of which DHA69 mg
Garlic Oil6 mg
Vitamin A 1200 µg150
Vitamin D 8 µg160
Vitamin E 2 mg16
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0.2 mg15
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value --

Safety information

THIS PRODUCT IS UNSUITABLE FOR WOMEN WHO ARE PREGNANT KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.

these cod liver oil with garlic are no good to har

1 stars

these cod liver oil with garlic are no good to hard to swollow tried to get liquid out to swollow but wont burst. stuck in my throat husband had to thump my back. got a fright. first I have bought them with garlic in them..can I take them back and get them with out garlic. something wrong with these capsules to hard

Very difficult to swallow

2 stars

Don't know if these are any good because I had to throw them away they are very big hard and very difficult to swallow I have never had problems with other capsules

