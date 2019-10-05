Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

Great tasting waffles
My teenage Grandsons love these! They told me these waffles tasted really nice! (even better with syrup on, thanks nan!). I definitely will be buying them again...
Irresistable!
I bought these for the kids, and keep sneaking them for myself. They smell so good when they are in the toaster... I couldn't resist. Be careful not to leave them too long, though, as they burn easily. And I recomend giving them a moment to cool off once they come out of the toaster as they crisp up as they cool down a bit.