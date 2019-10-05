By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

5(2)Write a review
Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.19/each
Each waffle (25g) contains
  • Energy482 kJ 115 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Toasting waffles
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Perfect for...
  • A quick & easy breakfast for busy mornings
  • Afternoon snack
  • A delicious dessert piled high with tasty toppings
  • Twin wrapped for freshness
  • Toasts in 30 seconds
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Toasting Instructions:
  • Toast on a low setting for 30 seconds only.
  • Heating instructions are a guide only - toaster settings may vary.

Number of uses

Typical number of waffles per pack: 8

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to our Customer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
  • Mail:
  • McVitie's,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Waffle (25g)
Energy (kJ)1928482
(kcal)461115
Fat 25.5g6.4g
of which Saturates 10.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate 52.6g13.2g
of which Sugars 29.5g7.4g
Fibre 0.8g0.2g
Protein 5.7g1.4g
Salt 0.73g0.18g
Typical number of waffles per pack: 8--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great tasting waffles

5 stars

My teenage Grandsons love these! They told me these waffles tasted really nice! (even better with syrup on, thanks nan!). I definitely will be buying them again...

Irresistable!

5 stars

I bought these for the kids, and keep sneaking them for myself. They smell so good when they are in the toaster... I couldn't resist. Be careful not to leave them too long, though, as they burn easily. And I recomend giving them a moment to cool off once they come out of the toaster as they crisp up as they cool down a bit.

Usually bought next

Tesco Scotch Pancakes 8 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.09/each

Tesco Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Tesco Chocolate Filled Crepes 8 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.20/each

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here