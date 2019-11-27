By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
£ 0.84
£0.14/each
  • Energy279kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • medium class A free range eggs.
  • See egginfo.co.uk and eggrecipes.co.uk
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British Farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barn overnight
  • Carefully selected by farmers from free roaming hens.
  • Carefully selected from trusted Scottish farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal279kJ / 67kcal
Fat9.0g4.6g
Saturates2.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g6.4g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice flavour

4 stars

Nice fresh eggs. Very tasty.

Great eggs - but no large size?

4 stars

Tesco free range eggs are great quality, usually brownish shells and yummy yellow yolks. But why can I only buy medium size Tesco eggs when I sign in? I usually buy large size free range eggs - these are available when I don't sign in. To get large free range eggs I have to buy branded at twice the price!!

Sunshine in a shell!

5 stars

Very nice eggs which are a good size. The yolks are lovely and bright orange usually and the eggs taste very good whichever way you cook them. For baking and adding to dishes they always seem to give good results. I would definitely recommend these eggs to anyone who wants to buy free range eggs.

I prefere the large ones.

4 stars

I prefere the large ones.

Great quality

5 stars

Lovely large fresh Eggs!

Usually bought next

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Smoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here