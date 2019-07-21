By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
  • Energy326kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • large class A free range eggs.
  • From trusted British Farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barn overnight
  • Carefully selected by farmers from free roaming hens.
  • Carefully selected from trusted Northern Irish farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Taste Northern Ireland

Information

Storage

Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal326kJ / 78kcal
Fat9.0g5.4g
Saturates2.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g7.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Had box delivered on18th July these were so small

1 stars

Had box delivered on18th July these were so small they should not be sold as large eggs

Good good eggs are goody

5 stars

Good good eggs are goody

WITHOUT BEING UNKIND TO CHICKENS HOW CAN THESE VAR

2 stars

WITHOUT BEING UNKIND TO CHICKENS HOW CAN THESE VARY IN SIZE SO MUCH AND INDEED HOW CAN THEY BE "CLASSIFIED" LARGE, WHEN IN FACT THEY CLEARLY ARE NOT !! ANSWER PLEASE !

found poo on it

1 stars

found poo on it

Brittle texture nasty taste.

1 stars

I am very disappointed they have axed the organic selection. These have no taste and brittle texture, I hard boil them but when peeled the egg white sticks to the shell separating from the yolk. This is wasteful about half of the egg white end up in the rubbish.

Excellent taste and flavour

5 stars

Excellent taste and flavour

Eggs

4 stars

What can I say - they're eggs!

Goes really well with bacon and tomatoes

5 stars

Good egg good breakfast

