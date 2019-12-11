By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crespo Pitted Black Olives 820G

Crespo Pitted Black Olives 820G
£ 2.50
£6.58/kg

Product Description

  • Pitted Black Olives in Brine
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Black Olives, Water, Salt, Stabiliser: Ferrous Gluconate

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and immersed in brine. Consume within 1 week of opening.Best before: see lid

Produce of

Product of Morocco

Warnings

Importer address

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

Drained weight

380g ℮

Net Contents

820g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy549kJ / 132 kcal
Fat9.5g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate9.7g
of which sugars0.1g
Fibre2g
Protein1g
Salt2.75g

Safety information

Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed. Consume with care.

