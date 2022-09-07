Viva Pure Low Fat Milk 1L

Described by judges as “Bright pale milk which is rich in flavour, clean tasting, creamy and sweet.”
Delicious, wholesome, high quality, fully traceable British milk from Lakeland Dairies 100% farmer-owned cooperative of family farms. The fresh milk is collected within a 2- hour radius of Lakeland Dairies processing sites where it is carefully treated for a great taste and a longer life. Viva Milk is a natural source of protein and naturally high in calcium, with just 200ml of Viva milk providing 31% of the reference intake of calcium for adults. No need to refrigerate until open. Recyclable packs with a resealable flip cap opening. Suitable for Vegetarian, Coeliac and Halal diets.
Pack size: 1L
Natural source of protein and naturally high in calcium
Information
Storage
Keep me cool after opening!Store unopened in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep chilled, and use within three days.
Produce of
Made in UK (Northern Ireland)
Name and address
Made by:
Pritchitts,
46 Belfast Road,
Newtownards,
Co. Down,
BT23 4TU,
Return to
Pritchitts,
46 Belfast Road,
Newtownards,
Co. Down,
BT23 4TU,
Northern Ireland.
Lakeland Dairy Sales Ltd,
Killeshandra,
Co. Cavan,
Ireland.
www.lakelanddairies.com
info@Lakeland.ie
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
Typical Values
for 100ml product
Energy
198kJ/47 kcal
Fat
1.5g
- of which saturates
1.1g
Carbohydrates
4.8g
- of which sugars
4.8g
Protein
3.6g
Salt
0.13g
Calcium
120mg (15% RI*)
Vitamin B12
0.4µg (16% RI*)
*RI=Reference Intake
-
Salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.