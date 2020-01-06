By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lucozade Original 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lucozade Original 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Offer

each 250ml serving gives you
  • Energy395kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Glucose Drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Powered by Glucose
  • Glucose. It's for that moment. When you need it most. When the energy and the good times flow. Whatever you do, do it with energy.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Powered by glucose
  • Lucozade Energy is best when you're active, eating properly and staying healthy
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (13%), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Aspartame), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colours (Sunset Yellow, Ponceau 4R), Flavourings

Storage

Enjoy it cold

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.
  • Enjoy it cold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Sunset Yellow and Ponceau 4R may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
  • Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml Serving
Energy, kJ/kcal158/37395/93
Carbohydrate, g8.922.3
of which sugars, g4.511.3
Salt, g0.080.20
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 8.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 22.3g per 250ml serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

Sunset Yellow and Ponceau 4R may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children. Finally: it might stain, so don't spill it.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mccoy's Salt & Vinegar Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Cadbury Wispa Duo 51G

£ 0.80
£1.57/100g

Offer

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.55/100g

Offer

Lucozade Sport Orange Still 500Ml Bottle

£ 1.45
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here