Schwartz Luxury Bread Sauce 40G
Product Description
- A creamy bread sauce mix with a hint of aromatic cloves for a quick and simple sauce.
- Rich and creamy
- Ready in 5-10 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (71%) (contains Wheat), Onion Powder (16%), Flavourings (contain Barley, Wheat), Cream Powder (from Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), White Pepper, Ground Cloves
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 300ml (1/2 pint) semi-skimmed milk
- Directions...
- 1. Mix sachet contents with the milk in a small saucepan.
- 2. Bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, until the sauce is rich and creamy.
- For a little inspiration...
- Ideal with roast turkey, Schwartz Roast Turkey Gravy and all the trimmings. For a fruity bread sauce, stir in a few dried cranberries or chopped apricots and a little cream.
- Microwave (800W)...
- Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only.
- Empty the sachet contents into a large microwaveable bowl or jug. Mix in the milk and heat on full power for 4 minutes, stirring every minute until rich and creamy. Stir well and ensure the sauce is piping hot before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1561kJ
|294kJ
|369kcal
|70kcal
|4%
|Fat
|3.8g
|1.7g
|2%
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|70.3g
|9.7g
|4%
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|3.7g
|4%
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|11.5g
|3.7g
|7%
|Salt
|5.00g
|0.58g
|10%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
